Booshle G back in Nelson Mandela Bay on SA tour

LIVING THE DREAM: Kariega singer Booshle G has announced his South African tour to start on Friday December 19

Kariega-born singer-songwriter Buhle Gayika, better known as Booshle G, is gearing up for an exciting December after announcing the dates for his nationwide “Dreaming Out Loud Tour”.

The 26-year-old Indie-pop artist will be visiting East London, Port Alfred, Jeffreys Bay, Plettenberg Bay, Knysna, George and St Francis Bay.

Gayika will also be returning to Gqeberha for the second time in 2025, after travelling around the country and Europe.

This show will be at The Music Kitchen in Newton Park on Tuesday December 23.

“It’s the festive season, and we have done a lot this year,” Gayika said.

“We are celebrating a great year with extra sunshine and a positive band.

“The whole tour is about dreaming out loud and sharing high-energy, life-giving music that makes people feel good.”

He will be sharing the stage with Canadian duo Neon Dreams, former Prime Circle frontman Ross Learmouth and South African musician Majozi.

The Take Me Home hitmaker has spent the past year performing both locally and abroad, and shared how his time touring in Europe helped shape the way he approaches live shows.

“European audiences showed me such a new and different perspective on my music and boosted my confidence as a performer.

“I never knew how Europe would respond to my shows, because every city reacts differently.

“But the response was always beautiful. It showed me that people connect with the music no matter where I am, the culture and the music are different, but the response to the music is universal.”

Gayika will be performing songs from his upcoming album, set for release on February 13 2026.

He said the new music reflected a period of personal growth.

“This album is the first time I have allowed myself to grow outside of who I used to be.

“I was never alone in the process. My family, friends and producer were all part of it.

“I am also excited about the release of my new single, Heavy, which will be coming out on December 5,” he said.

Gayika said he was grateful for the support as excitement built for his upcoming tour.

“Seeing the public’s response to the tour and my music has been heartwarming.

“I have two feelings. It’s heartbreaking because there are so many places I would love to go, but it’s also so encouraging to see the public’s support and feel excited that so many people enjoy the music,” he said.

Tickets for the tour are available on the Booshle G official website.

