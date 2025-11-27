Dora Nginza Hospital power failure blamed on internal fault

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A power failure at Dora Nginza Hospital that led to critical services being cancelled this week was a result of an internal fault.

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said on Thursday that the issue was on the hospital’s side and not the municipality’s.

This contradicted the comments of Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Siyanda Mananawho said on Wednesday that the interruption was caused by a voltage drop from the municipal transformer supplying power to the hospital.

Manana said the outage was an external infrastructure issue and not a failure of the hospital’s internal electrical system.

However, Soyaya said the metro could confirm that the electricity supply from the municipality to the hospital had been stable.

“Our technical teams have verified that there was no municipal transformer failure or voltage drop affecting the hospital.

“The outage experienced at the facility was due to an internal fault on the hospital’s side.

“We are informed that their electrician has since attended to the issue and successfully restored supply,” Soyaya said.

He said the metro remained committed to working closely with all essential service institutions to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply and rapid response to any reported concerns.

Doctors and unions revealed this week that important services, including paediatric and oncology elective surgeries, had to be cancelled after electrical and backup system failures forced its operating theatres to shut down since Sunday.

The health department said on Wednesday evening that the power had since been restored.

However, doctors said the situation had caused a major backlog.

National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union provincial secretary Mlu Ncapayi said the power failure had worsened the already dire situation at the hospital.

The Herald