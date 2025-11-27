Eastern Cape hosts ‘Anti Pens Down’ celebration at Hobie Beach

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SECURE VENUE: The Eastern Cape department of education, in partnership with Loyiso Events, will be hosting the official Anti Pens Down Celebration 2025 at Hobie Beach on Thursday, in the presence of SAPS and metro police

In a bid to introduce a safer solution to saying farewell to their school career, the Eastern Cape department of education, in partnership with Loyiso Events, will be hosting the official Anti Pens Down Celebration 2025 at Hobie Beach on Thursday.

The alcohol-free celebration in Gqeberha provides a responsible alternative to unofficial “pens-down” parties, ensuring matrics can mark the end of their 12 years of schooling in a secure environment with a full metro police and SAPS presence.

Event co-ordinator Patrick Lindoor highlighted the focus on safety and faith ahead of the Anti Pens Down Celebration 2025.

“We want matriculants to celebrate safely and responsibly,” he said.

“This event gives them a fun, supervised space to enjoy themselves. With metro police and SAPS on site, safety is our priority.

“This is going to be a gospel event because it’s important to honour God.

“It’s also in light of what happened in East London a few years ago; we want to give kids a safe space to relax and have fun.”

The event features a line-up of more than 20 popular artists, including Jonathan Rubain, Mr Vee Sholo, Veronica Meyer, Daniel Wabanie, Roland Miggels, Julian Manual and Wendy Tee, alongside food stalls, craft vendors and family-friendly entertainment.

Schools across Nelson Mandela Bay have been informed and urged to support the initiative, which was created in direct response to past tragedies linked to unsupervised celebrations.

Concerned about the safety of students, department of education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima spoke out ahead of Thursday’s pens-down event.

“We’re trying to change the narrative around pens-down events,” Mtima said.

“Unfortunately, these events sometimes end in tragedy.

“We want kids to understand the importance of responsibility. They are tomorrow’s leaders and we want to save them from anything disastrous.

“We remember cases like Enyobeni; we just don’t want those things to happen again.”

The Herald