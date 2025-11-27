Education energised at Elundini Primary with solar-powered container

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

UNLOCKING OPPORTUNITIES: The container handover ceremony is attended by Bay councillor Bulelani Matenjwa, Engen CSI specialist Sophie Maaroganye, the Mark Headbush Foundation's Palesa and Mark Headbush, Elundini Primary School principal Yoliswa Mfazwe, Engen CSI manager Olwethu Mdabula, mayor's office communications director Sthembiso Soyaya, Engen regional sales operations manager Hassen Zalgoanker, Engen dealer Lincoln Gower and pupils

A brighter, more reliable future has dawned for Elundini Primary School in Motherwell with the recent handover of a new solar-powered learning container.

The 15kW portable solar container was donated by Engen through its long-standing partnership with the Mark Headbush Foundation.

The container — designed and delivered by Engen Business & Energy Solutions and implemented by its engineering team — provides the school with a dedicated, power supply to support robotics and STEM studies.

The handover ceremony was attended by representatives from the school, Engen, the foundation, local government and key community leaders.

Principal Yoliswa Mfazwe thanked the sponsors for investing in the school’s pupils and for strengthening the quality of education it is able to offer.

“Elundini Primary is one of the few schools in the Eastern Cape to offer robotics as part of its curriculum, making consistent power essential to run equipment, coding tools, digital devices and other Stem learning resources,” Mfazwe said.

Engen CSI manager Olwethu Mdabula said reliable power was fundamental to modern education.

“By providing a solar-powered container dedicated to robotics and Stem studies, we are helping unlock opportunities for learners to thrive in technology-driven subjects.

“This investment supports both sustainable development and meaningful educational impact.”

The solar container provides a secure and uninterrupted power source for robotics lessons, coding activities, and digital literacy sessions.

This aligns with Engen’s growing national solar programme, which recently introduced similar alternative-energy solutions at Wentworth Secondary in KwaZulu-Natal and Marikana North High School in the North West.

Engen Business & Energy Solutions head Kevin Singh said the system was compact, scalable, and designed for educational environments.

“Because it is completely self-contained, the solar container ensures uninterrupted power to the space it serves, offering a stable platform for robotics and Stem learning, even during outages.”

Engen’s involvement at Elundini Primary is rooted in its 10-year partnership with the the Mark Headbush Foundation, which has driven substantial improvements in early learning education across Nelson Mandela Bay.

The partnership has already contributed to raising more than R5m to enhance early childhood and basic education in the region, supporting infrastructure upgrades, learning materials, and digital resources.

The Herald