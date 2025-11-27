Fire destroys Clarkson’s historic Moravian Church

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DEVASTATING LOSS: The historic Moravian Church in Clarkson has been reduced to ruins after a fire on Tuesday

A fire ripped through Clarkson’s historic Moravian Church on Tuesday, destroying its iconic grass roof, pipe organ and wooden pews, leaving congregants and residents mourning the loss of a treasured landmark.

The blaze that swept through the area just after lunchtime is believed to have started in a tree outside the church, then quickly spread to the roof.

While community members tried to contain the fire the wind and fast-moving flames rendered their efforts futile.

Even the swift response of the fire department could not save the building once the structure was already engulfed.

By the end of the afternoon, the entire church had been reduced to ruins, leaving behind only crumbling walls and scattered debris.

The Rev Shandre Davids said the community was reeling from the loss as the church has played a meaningful role in their lives for generations.

“We had our last holy communion of the year last Sunday, and little did we know it would be our final church service in the building.

“Our beloved church organ has also been destroyed.

“It was such a special part of the church; I believe it was the last of its kind.

“It was precious because the music you heard from it was so beautiful and such a big part of the spiritual journey of our members,” Davids said.

Police spokesperson Marius McCarthy confirmed they were on the scene of the fire.

No case docket has been opened.

Built in 1839, the church was the second mission station in the Algoa-Tsitsikamma region and the birthplace of many congregations.

It produced numerous ministers and bishops over the years and hosted decades of youth camps that played a central role in shaping the church’s youth ministry.

The president of the church, Lizwi Mtumtum, said the congregation was devastated by the loss of the historic building but grateful that the fire did not spread further or cause any injuries.

“Though we are deeply saddened that the fire has completely burned the church roof, we are grateful that it did not spread to other buildings in the church and there were no injuries to people.

“During this difficult time, we hold fast to the words of the Psalmist in Psalms 46:1: “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble,” Mtumtum said.

According to Davids, despite the devastation, the community was already rallying, sharing memories, offering support and beginning conversations about the future of the church’s ministry.

“We are cherishing the memories we’ve built here while starting conversations about how to continue our ministry and keep our church spirit alive.

“Luckily, the church hall and offices were not affected, so we have a place for our church services to continue.

“We will have meetings where we will discuss how we will fix the church.

“I’m sure the community will be prepared to rebuild the church,“ Davids said.

The church leadership is appealing to the community for support in rebuilding the historic building.

“We would also appreciate any donations that can be provided to rebuild this historic church,” Mtumtum said.

“We shall be establishing a bank account, which will be ringfenced, where donations can be made for the reconstruction of the property.”

