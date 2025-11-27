Knysna councillor steps down amid campaign switch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NEW ROLE: Knysna councillor Waleed Grootboom has stepped down to focus on the Patriotic Alliance's campaign for the local government elections

Knysna PR councillor Waleed Grootboom has resigned from the town’s council to focus on the Patriotic Alliance’s campaigning ahead of the local government elections.

Earlier this year Grootboom was accused of breaking into the Bhisho legislature residence complex in April, where his ex-girlfriend was staying.

His resignation was confirmed by the municipality last week.

Grootboom served as a PR councillor in Knysna after the 2021 local government elections.

He was a member of the mayoral committee for community services.

Knysna municipality communication manager Christopher Bezuidenhout said Grootboom served with dedication and a passion for supporting the disenfranchised, particularly through skills development and work-opportunity initiatives.

In a social media post, Grootboom thanked Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie for his mentorship and for the opportunity to serve as a councillor in Knysna.

“It is an honour that I do not take lightly and I am truly grateful for the confidence you have placed in me.”

Grootboom said he had learnt to rectify his mistakes, to rise from them, and to become better.

“My tenure as a councillor taught me lessons I will carry for life and I remain grateful for every opportunity and every correction that shaped me,” he said.

“This party is more than a political party. It is truly a family. A family that lifts you when you stumble, strengthens you when you doubt, and celebrates with you when you rise.”

In a Facebook live video, McKenzie said Grootboom had been removed from the council and reassigned to the Patriotic Alliance’s presidency, where he will now work as part of the party’s election team.

“He has done everything we told him needed to be done,” he said.

“He has attended classes and he has received counselling to fix himself.

“He has worked hard for the party and the new councillor in his place is Richard Kakora”, he said.

In April Grootboom was arrested for a domestic violence incident of housebreaking when he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s residence at the provincial legislature complex in Bhisho.

Grootboom appeared in the Zwelitsha magistrate’s court at the time, but his case was not enrolled.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the case was not enrolled due to insufficient evidence.

Shortly after the incident, Grootboom was removed from the mayoral committee.

When contacted, Grootboom first refused to comment.

He later said: “It is unfair to use this information in the same article that talks about my promotion. I have changed. I have received counselling from Famsa in Knysna.”

