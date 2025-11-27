R50,000 bail granted to judge accused of bribery in church feud

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Portia Phahlane, her son Kagiso and Vusi Soli Ndala were granted bail by the Pretoria Serious Commercial Crimes Court.

Phahlane and her son Kagiso Phahlane appeared in the dock alongside controversial churchman Bhekumzi Michael Sadlana and co-accused Vusi Soli Ndala at the Pretoria serious commercial crimes court on charges of corruption and money laundering.

They were arrested on Tuesday night. State prosecutor Willem van Zyl told the court that a fifth accused had not yet been arrested.

Phahlane, who told the court she intends to plead not guilty and believes that the charges against her will not stick, was awarded bail of R50,000 after saying that she could afford to pay it.

Her son said he would be able to pay R5,000 and Ndala said he could pay R10,000.

Both men were granted bail of R10,000.

The court is still dealing with Sadlana’s application.

