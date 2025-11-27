SA coding and robotics pupils backed by brilliance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TOP ACCOLADE: Leva Foundation chief executive Ryan le Roux, right, received the Institute of IT Professionals South Africa's President’s Award for Social Responsibility this week on behalf of the foundation. With Le Roux is Tangible Africa founder Prof Jean Greyling and the institute's president, Pearl Pasi

The Gqeberha-based Leva Foundation has proved it can give as good as it gets.

After hosting the inaugural Tangible EdTech Awards recently, the nonprofit this week scooped the Institute of IT Professionals South Africa’s President’s Award for Social Responsibility.

Announcing the award, the institute said: “Known for its development projects such as Tangible unplugged coding, the Leva Foundation under co-founder and CEO Ryan le Roux has had over a decade of impact in Africa, Europe, Indonesia and South Korea.”

It is not the first time the Gqeberha resident and father of two has been honoured.

Le Roux received the prestigious Henley Alumni Education Innovation Award in 2023 in recognition of his creative approach to social impact work.

In 2024, he won a scholarship to attend an on-campus executive education course at Harvard Business School.

The Leva Foundation recently hosted the inaugural Tangible EdTech Awards at a gala dinner in Cape Town to honour the partners who have successfully introduced thousands of pupils to coding and robotics through the Tangible programme.

The programme aims to introduce pupils to coding concepts without the need for computer labs, electricity or the internet.

It was established through a BSc Honours project at Nelson Mandela University in 2017, when Byron Batteson developed the TANKS coding app.

With the Leva Foundation as implementation partner, the project has evolved and is now used across five continents, using various coding apps and a wide range of teacher material.

In SA, the focus is on empowering teachers from all schools with regards to the future implementation of the gazetted Coding and Robotics curriculum.

One of the main tools is a WhatsApp Chatbot, used to distribute free CAPS aligned lessons for grades R to 7.

Le Roux said the foundation was honoured to host the awards and show appreciation to its partners, which included Gqeberha-based Bona Ubuntu, which won the Tangible EdTech Inclusivity award.

The organisation played a pivotal role in introducing the project to partially sighted and blind pupils through coding apps including 3D printed challenges, tokens with braille and tactile gridmats.

“We are proud to honour individuals and organisations for their deep local impact and large-scale impact to provide access and opportunity to all learners,” Le Roux said.

The other category winners included:

Top Tangible Teacher — Coding4Mandela

Top Tangible Teacher — Chatbot Lessons

Top Tangible Coding Club — Eldos Coding Club

Top Tangible Ambassador — Krish Govender

Tangible World Cup Winners — Sabash Govender from Stanger Manor Primary and Dr Mogie Moonsamy, the Tangible co-ordinator from the Elembe District.

Tangible EdTech Innovation award — Du Toit and the 11&1 team.

Tangible EdTech Volunteer Award — Capitec

Tangible EdTech Impact Award — Amazon SA

In 2025, more than 50,000 pupils participated in the project, culminating in the Tangible World Cup in September in which 340 teams from 30 countries participated.

The founder of Tangible Africa, Prof Jean Greyling said: “This concept of #ChangingLives has been at the centre of Tangible’s vision from the start.

“Based on Mandela’s famous quote, we believe that the son of a farm worker can become a data scientist, and the daughter of a bank teller can become a software developer.”

