Teen missing after being swept out at Brighton Beach

The Eastern Cape coastline has kept the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) busy this week, with a Gqeberha teenager being swept out to sea and two others being rescued from the surf in Port Alfred.

Just days after Brighton Beach was reopened to the public, a 17-year-old was swept out to sea on Wednesday afternoon and was still missing by Thursday.

NSRI Gqeberha station commander Mark Dawson said duty crew and Coastal Water Rescue were alerted at 2.40pm following reports from police to the NSRI emergency operations centre of a drowning in progress at Brighton Beach.

“On arrival on the scene, an extensive sea and shoreline search commenced for a 17-year-old male [believed to be a local] who had gone missing in the surf zone while swimming,” Dawson said.

“The NSRI rescue craft Eddie Beaumont II was launched.

“Despite the extensive search, there remain no signs of the missing teenager.

“Police WPDS are tasked with continuing in ongoing search efforts. Our thoughts and care are with the family and friends of the missing teenager in this difficult time.”

An investigation has been opened by the police.

Just half an hour later, NSRI Port Alfred duty crew were activated following a report of a drowning in progress.

A Multi-Security guard patrolling East Beach signalled the alarm.

NSRI Port Alfred duty coxswain Keryn van der Walt said it was reported that there were three people in distress in the surf zone, caught in rip currents while swimming.

“NSRI rescue swimmers and our NSRI rescue vehicle, Multi-Security and Gardmed ambulance services responded directly to the scene.”

A rescue craft was also launched.

“On arrival, one local male teenager, age 19, was found to have been able to get to shore safely unassisted and he was not injured. A second local male teenager, age 19, was assisted ashore by a local male surfer.

“[The] good Samaritan, who had reached the teenager in the surf zone, was able to rescue the teenager using his surfboard.”

Van der Walt said he was taken into the care of Gardmed paramedics.

“A third local adult male, aged 25, was still caught in rip currents and he had been swept towards the back breakers.

“On the arrival of our NSRI rescue craft, we were able to rescue the man and we brought him to the beach where he was taken into the care of Gardmed paramedics.

“The 25-year-old man, in a serious but stable condition, and the one teenager, in a stable condition, were transported to hospital by ambulance.”

She said they were expected to make full recoveries.

