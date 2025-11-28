Feather Market concert aids Gqeberha’s needy this Christmas

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Feather Market Organ Society will host its annual charity Christmas concert on Sunday, with all proceeds supporting Love Story for the organisation to continue its assistance to Gqeberha’s poor and marginalised.

The concert will showcase a talented group of organists, vocalists, violinists and choirs in a symphony of song expected to run for about 75 minutes.

Feather Market Organ Society founder Albert Troskie said its long-running Christmas concert continued to serve both music lovers and the community it supports.

“The annual concert has been going on for 22 years and each year we choose a different charity that is making a difference in the community,” Troskie said.

“It’s important for us to create classical music of the highest standard. The concerts are always well supported, and we always have a full house when we host them.

“Donating to different charities is our way of giving back.”

A special highlight of the show will be the appearance of Muzukidz, a junior string orchestra consisting of 19 young violinists.

They will perform a Christmas medley and lead the audience in the singing of Silent Night.

The charity beneficiary, Love Story, is a nonprofit organisation established in 2012 that focuses on feeding schemes, poverty alleviation and support in disadvantaged schools and hospitals.

Administrative and volunteer co-ordinator Sarah Smuts said the donation came at a crucial time for the organisation.

“We are truly honoured to have been nominated as the beneficiary of the Feather Market Organ Society Charity Christmas Show,” Smuts said.

“It’s wonderful to see how, each year, a new charity is given the opportunity to benefit from both the exposure and the proceeds of this special event.

“Love Story will be using the funds raised to support our feeding projects, helping to ensure that children and families in need receive a nutritious meal, especially during this time of the year.”

Admission is R50 for adults, R40 for pensioners and R20 for children.

Tickets will be sold at the door and parking will be available around the Town Hall square.

The concert starts at 3pm.

