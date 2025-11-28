Foundation restores smiles of 21 children

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SMILEY FACE: Arjin Loots was one of 21 children who received reconstructive surgery through the Smile Foundation on Thursday

Following seven years of struggling to breathe, speak and smile with confidence, little Arjin Loots will now be able to show off his beautiful smile after undergoing surgery courtesy of the Smile Foundation.

Arjin was one of 21 children who received life-changing reconstructive surgery at St George’s Hospital in Gqeberha on Thursday.

The group is the latest of the 143 patients who have been assisted by the Smile Foundation since the nonprofit organisation partnered with St George’s in 2014.

Arjin’s mother, Janene Hanekom, said she was grateful for the assistance as the surgery would allow her son to express himself as the extrovert that he was.

“My boy was held back a year at school because of the speech problems, and also has ADHD; he is seeing a speech therapist,” she said.

“The surgery will help and make it easy for him to breathe and communicate better.”

Hanekom said the procedure was a blessing from God and would also assist in avoiding unsavoury remarks directed towards him, particularly from adults.

“I am glad that my child was always confident and could approach any child to play with him despite remarks or stares from people,” she said.

“There were some kids who also stared at him. I think it was because the condition was new to them.

“However, this never stopped him from wanting to make friends.

“I believe this will make my child happier and make him play more and enjoy his time with other kids more.

“He likes to dance and have fun. The Smile Foundation has helped boost the confidence he had.”

The Smile Foundation is a South African nonprofit organisation which, for the last 25 years, has been dedicated to providing comprehensive pro-bono health care for children and families affected by facial conditions and burns.

It has transformed the lives of more than 5,000 children and their families, in partnership with 15 academic hospitals across SA.

Smile Foundation chief operating officer Tshidi Tshidi Chabane-Xaba said Smile Week would not have been possible without the generosity of its donors, the dedicated team at St George’s Hospital and the surgeons who gave their time and expertise so wholeheartedly.

“Their commitment changes lives in ways that cannot be measured,” Chabane-Xaba said.

“We are truly grateful to everyone who made this week possible for these children and their families.”

She said the Smile Foundation also extended thanks to Dr Gertruida van Niekerk and Dr Paul Skoll, as well as the supporting medical staff.

Health department Garden Route and Central Karoo districts spokesperson Nadia Ferreira said the department valued St George’s Hospital’s long-standing partnership with the Smile Foundation.

“Initiatives such as Smile Week bring hope, dignity and life-changing opportunities to children who require specialised reconstructive surgery,” she said.

“That care can have a profound impact on their long-term health, development, psychological and social wellbeing.

“St George’s is proud to host Smile Week.

“Through this collaboration, patients and families who may otherwise wait long periods for surgery far away from home, or be unable to access such specialised treatment, are able to receive care closer to home.

“The expertise, volunteers and resources brought in by the Smile Foundation contribute to creating dignity and improved health outcomes for the young children who benefit from this partnership.

“We are grateful to all clinicians, volunteers and partners who make this work possible.”

