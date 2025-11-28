Gains and losses for political parties as voters have their say in by-elections

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

VOTES IN: Eastern Cape by-elections produced a mixed bag for the political parties involved

A day of mixed fortunes played out for Eastern Cape political parties on Wednesday as by-elections across three municipalities delivered gains, losses and a power shift.

The results were released early on Thursday.

The ANC both lost and retained a ward in the by-elections, while the Patriotic Alliance won its second ward in Kou-Kamma.

In Kouga, after days of high drama, the DA retained Ward 2 with Bonita Moos’s victory.

In Kou-Kamma and Kouga, the ANC and DA suffered blows when their ward councillors, Ronnie Campher and Sakkie Murray, resigned and crossed the floor to join the PA.

In Makana, Andile Mbeju retained Ward 10 for the ANC as a total of six parties contested the ward.

The Patriotic Alliance wrested control of Kou-Kamma’s Ward 2 from the ANC, securing the seat for its candidate, Michael Hartz.

This means the Patriotic Alliance is now a kingmaker in the council.

Hartz said water was a problem in his ward.

“The challenge is that the municipality does not have the appetite to change the circumstances of our people,” he said.

“They could have made a change. There were proposals from white people in the area to assist.

“So many people want to assist the community.”

He said it was his priority, with other challenges to be addressed later.

The Kou-Kamma by-election was triggered after former ANC councillor Campher resigned and defected to the PA. He did not contest the by-election.

In Makana, a vacancy followed the death of councillor Zodwa Cetu in September.

DA Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield said the victory in Kouga ensured that the ward, which includes Pellsrus, Madiba Bay and Aston Bay, remained in capable hands.

“It is clear that the residents of Kouga want to keep a DA government, recently recognised as the best municipality in the Eastern Cape for excellence in financial management, stability and service delivery,” Whitfield said.

“They want to retain a DA administration that has delivered the municipality’s first clean audit.

“In Makana Ward 10, an ANC stronghold in Makhanda, residents turned out in large numbers to support the DA and our candidate, Chris Bodla.

“We grew our support from 1.47% in the 2021 local government elections to 26.38%.”

ANC Eastern Cape spokesperson Yanga Zicina said the party was left energised by the victory in Makana.

“The party thanks every member, volunteer, voter and community member who stood with us in this crucial election,” Zicina said.

“Their dedication and support have reaffirmed the ANC’s commitment to serve the people with humility and love.

“The ANC extends its heartfelt congratulations to councillor Andile Mbeju on his resounding win in this by‑election."

