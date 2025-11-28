Mom in court after video of child being assaulted goes viral

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

IN CUSTODY: A Gqeberha mother appeared in court after a video of a child being assaulted went viral

A Gqeberha mother has been remanded after being filmed allegedly severely assaulting her three-year son.

The 28-year-old woman appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Thursday following her arrest on Tuesday after the video went viral.

In the one-minute, 30-second clip, a woman is seen confronting the child in a room.

She kneels in front of him.

In her left hand, she carries a small dish with some food and she points in his face with her index finger.

She then hits him with an open right palm across the left side of his body.

The boy falls and while trying to crawl, she slaps him with a sandal across his face, repeatedly slaps him with her open palm and again points her finger towards his face.

She then grabs him and appears to choke him with her left hand behind his neck.

After what seemed like intervention from others in the house, she lets him go for a moment.

However, she then picks him up by the waist, takes him outside the house and leaves him there.

She momentarily goes into the house, comes back and grabs him by his hand.

They then walk towards the gate before the clip ends.

On Wednesday, police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the Mount Road family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit arrested her on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

“This follows after a viral video clip emerged on social media. In the clip, a three-year-old boy was severely assaulted by a female suspect,” Beetge said, adding that the investigation was continuing.

“Additional charges could be added,” he said.

When she took to the dock on Thursday, the woman initially opted to represent herself but changed her mind when the magistrate informed her about the severity of the charges against her.

She then chose Legal Aid SA legal representation.

The state is opposing bail.

Her case has been postponed to Friday for the court to set a date for formal bail application.

State prosecutor Linda le Roux told the court that the boy had been placed in foster care by social workers.

The woman’s two other children, aged two and six were in the care of their guardians — one with the father and the other with a grandmother.

Activists on Thursday welcomed her arrest and spoke on the psychological effects of assault on children.

They also offered tips on alternative ways to discipline and keep children safe during the festive season.

Childline SA chief executive Dumisile Nala praised the police for the swift arrest.

However, Nala said it was a concern that there was a trend of witnesses recording these videos instead of intervening.

“I think we really need to discourage communities or individuals from doing that.

“Instead, they need to intervene and stop when something wrong is happening to a child or a minor.”

Nala said with children being home for the school holidays, this might be a stressful time for families.

“I think it is critical that parents at least have a plan of what children will be doing during this period.

“We encourage communities to also have places where children can visit and engage positively in a safe space during this period.”

Working parents and caregivers, she said, must ensure they left a child with a trusted adult until they came back home from work.

She said assault left the victims with physical, emotional and psychological scars.

“And out of the internal frustration and anger they are feeling they may act it out and be aggressive to others as well.

“Emotionally, they may be fearful of adults and not trust adults.

“There’s a lot that could cause damage.”

South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) operations director Cassey Chambers expressed shock and said they were saddened by these incidents.

“Severe assault of a child is traumatic, unacceptable and deeply concerning.

“Violence against children has long-term emotional, psychological and development consequences.”

Chambers said they urged the public, especially those on social media, to continue to report any suspected abuse immediately.

“Our priority as all South Africans is to ensure that children are protected.

“That they are supported and given access to the appropriate psychological care.

“No child should ever experience such harm,” she said.

Chambers said the festive season could be a stressful time for many families.

“There is financial pressure, increased socialising, increase in substance abuse, emotional strain, there is so much that is happening.

“Sadag urges parents and caregivers to be extra mindful of children’s safety and wellbeing during this time.

“If parents are struggling, they are not alone.

“There is help available and asking for help and support is actually a sign of strength,” Chambers said.

Teddy Bear Foundation clinical director Dr Shaheda Omar said children who had been victims of assault should be in a safe, non-threatening place such as in foster placement or child protection shelters and be separated from the alleged perpetrator.

Urgent medical assessment should also be done at a hospital, she said.

“Early medical records and photos are often the strongest evidence in court and indispensable for the child’s health,” she said.

The Herald