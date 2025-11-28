New R750m auto body parts factory geared for success

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TRADITIONAL WELCOME: Cultural dancers perform while dignitaries prepare to cut the ribbon to signal the launch of the new VSL plant in Struandale

A R750m automobile body parts factory, hailed as a victory for localisation, was launched in Gqeberha on Thursday, restoring much-needed reassurance that the region is retaining its title as the Detroit of Africa.

The VSL Press Shop, which has created 120 new jobs, was established following key investments from Isuzu Motors SA (IMSA), which contracted it to manufacture body parts for the new generation Isuzu D-MAX bakkie.

Speaking at the launch event at the new plant in Struandale, VSL co-director Vuyo Skweyiya said the project was underpinned by partnerships and commitment to the Eastern Cape.

“This is industrialisation, localisation and transformation in action,” Skweyiya said.

“This is supplier development in its truest form.

“This is what aligned partnerships between government and industry can achieve.”

VSL Manufacturing, supported by IMSA, developed a comprehensive investment plan which was presented to the Industrial Development Corporation, the Automotive Industry Transformation Fund, SKG Properties and the Black Industrialists Scheme.

This resulted in a R750m capital mobilisation to establish the world-class facility located next to the IMSA plant.

Skweyiya said she and colleague Deon van Zyl established VSL in 2018 after they were retrenched as part of a group of 123 staff from Stateline Pressed Metal in Komani.

A major turning point came in 2021, when IMSA appointed VSL as a supplier and transferred 83 stamping tools to shape and cut flat metal sheets for the sixth generation D-MAX.

With this contract, VSL was able to expand from a small core team to 66 full-time staff, and rise to the occasion.

“We produced good-quality parts, met Isuzu’s expectations and proved that a Komani-born company could perform at the level of a global OEM [original equipment manufacturer] supplier.”

BIG DAY: VSL co-directors Deon Van Zyl and Vuyo Skweyiya with Isuzu Motors chief operating officer Shinsuke Minami at the VSL launch on Thursday (DAVID DETTMANN)

Skweyiya said when it became clear that VSL’s Komani press line could not accommodate the tooling required for Isuzu’s next-generation D-MAX, she and her team began conceptualising the expansion into Gqeberha.

“Together with Isuzu Motors South Africa, we developed a robust plan that would enable us to meet their future requirements.

“As part of this process, Isuzu SA worked tirelessly to obtain the support and technical alignment of Isuzu Japan.

“Their global endorsement was essential in ensuring that VSL’s expansion would meet international manufacturing standards.

“With this alignment in place, we were able to unlock nearly R750m in support from the Industrial Development Corporation, Automotive Industry Transformation Fund, the department of trade and industry’s black industrialist scheme, Absa Bank and SKG Properties.

“This collective investment is what ultimately brought this world-class facility to life,” she said.

FACTORY MILESTONE: Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, centre, chats to Japanese ambassador Fumio Shimuzu. At the left are VSL co-director Deon van Zyl and Isuzu Motors SA president Billie Tom (DAVID DETTMANN)

Isuzu Motors SA president Billy Tom said Africa’s young and growing population would shape demand, production and innovation for decades to come.

“For the automotive sector, this means an expanding market, a vibrant workforce and the potential to establish an integrated, self-sustaining manufacturing base on African soil.

“If we can equip this generation with skills, technology and opportunity, Africa will not only consume what it produces, it will produce for itself and for the world.”

Tom said that was why his company supported the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area, with its potential to immediately connect 1.3-billion people across 55 countries.

“Imagine a future Africa where vehicle components produced in Kenya or Ghana, with raw cobalt mined in Zambia and Congo, are assembled in technologically advanced manufacturing plants in SA, and exported across the continent without prohibitive tariffs or logistical barriers.

“That is the kind of integrated future that will make Africa globally competitive.”

Tom said the government had played a major role in committing itself to a conducive operating environment through, for instance, the Automotive Production and Development Programmes.

“Today’s launch of VSL Manufacturing, with an investment of R750m, is a practical demonstration of that commitment.

“This facility will localise approximately R1bn worth of vehicle components, strengthening the South African automotive value chain, deepening supplier development and advancing our national goal of 60% local content in vehicle manufacturing.”

Tom said his company had invested in the new VSL factory because it believed in the region’s resilience.

“We believe in the resilience of Nelson Mandela Bay and the capabilities of the Eastern Cape to remain the beating heart of automotive manufacturing in Africa.”

Isuzu Motors chief operating officer Shinsuke Minami said he had been impressed by the experience, resilience and aptitude of the South Africans with whom he had worked.

“This project is about unlocking potential, driving manufacturing efficiency and reducing logistical complexity, environmental impact and unemployment.

“It is part of our goal to accelerate engineering innovation across our global network.

“We look to further progress together.”

Japanese ambassador Fumio Shimuzu said the new plant was a perfect representation of the substantive discussions Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had held with President Cyril Ramaphosa during the G20 summit at the weekend.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said the success of all economies was a thriving entrepreneurship sector, and the VSL development was an example of that.

“With this R750m facility, VSL Manufacturing will localise over R1bn worth of vehicle components, a perfect example of how localisation and industrial development can transform our economy,” he said.

“By deepening local content, we retain more value within our province.

“Every locally produced component means more business for small suppliers, more jobs for local artisans and greater resilience in our manufacturing ecosystem.

“As global supply chains become more fragile, localisation is not only an economic strategy, but also an insurance policy for stability and sustainability.”

He said the positioning of the new VSL plant adjacent to the Isuzu assembly plant was important.

“It ensures world-class quality control, improved efficiency, and a significant reduction in carbon emissions from logistics.

“This project most importantly supports the growth of VSL as a 51% black female-owned company.

“This is the kind of inclusive industrialisation our province envisions, one that grows wealth while broadening participation.”

The Herald