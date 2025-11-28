Police brass recall the riots, racism and rigour as they rose up the ranks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Maj-Gen Kevin James, Maj-Gen Thulani Gonya, Maj-Gen Sethenya Nxamagele and Maj-Gen Sipho Ngubane were among those honoured for their long service to the police force in Durban this week.

Just after completing police training in Hammanskraal in 1986, now retired Ugu police district commissioner Sethenya Nxamagele found out her parents’ home in Klerksdorp had been torched during rioting - and she was to blame.

Nxamagele, 60, who rounded up 39 years in the force when she retired in September, was reflecting on her career at a long-service awards ceremony in Durban on Wednesday.

“It was during the riots. The protesters petrol-bombed the house. I was at work at the time and I received the call and indeed found my house was on fire. They threw the petrol bomb against the wall,” said Nxamagele.

She said that, mercifully, the fire was contained. The motive for the arson attack was that she was a police officer.

“They were just fighting against the police. Transvaal was tough, as the name suggests, it was a Boere stad,” said Nxamagele.

Her first foray as a young constable was in Klerkdorp, at the height of apartheid.

“Segregation was deeply entrenched, such that when a civilian came to the charge office they would storm in and ask ‘waar is die polisie?’ It was tough because they would see me behind the counter wearing the same uniform but see right through me.”

Despite the challenges, she said, some of the police officers moulded her into the officer she became.

She recalled a female Col Smuts who was hard on the recruits, ensuring they looked fit and smart in uniform.

“That is why I am slim to this day. She was horrible and racist but when I look back, she shaped me to love the uniform,” said Nxamagele.

She said a television programme while she was in high school, presented by a plucky woman who attended crime scenes, nudged her towards law enforcement.

This resulted in her joining the January 1986 intake.

“It was her petite physique and neat uniform that won my heart. I was fortunate to wear the same uniform after I graduated from college,” said Nxamagele.

She worked in the North West, Gauteng, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal, earning the rank of major-general in Ugu district in 2016.

“In Port Shepstone, I encountered resistance as a female commander. They would refuse to follow instructions, but they came to realise that I knew my story.”

The conviction of a serial rapist in uMtwalume was one of the highlights of her career.

For Sipho Ngubane, 60, who is originally from Pinetown, his entry into the police service was by default as he planned to follow a career in law.

He went to the Pinetown police station where he met some of his friends working as gardeners who tipped him off about job openings. He applied, and a month later station officials visited his home, where he was told he was a successful candidate.

“My mother conceded that this was a difficult job but felt everything should be left to God,” said Ngubane.

Ngubane reached a pinnacle of his 39-year career when he was appointed major-general in the King Cetshwayo district in 2022.

Another long-service recipient was Maj-Gen Kevin James who trained at the Chatsworth police station in 1983 and was attached to the riots unit in the province.

He also served in different roles across the country, but the father of two returned to Chatsworth in 2018 as station commander.

In 2021, he was promoted by police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and became head of legal services.

He said among the highlights of his 40-year career was reducing the number of civilian claims against the police minister.

“The offences included unlawful arrests, with uMlazi, KwaMashu, Phoenix and Inanda among the worst offenders. When I left I had brought that figure down,” said James.

He has just completed a pupillage programme with the society of advocates and will go into full practice in a month’s time.

“It was a grueling challenge. There were eight out of 20 advocates who failed the exam outright,” said James.