Shoprite unveils R1m food garden competition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Community gardeners across South Africa have been given a major opportunity to grow their impact with the launch of Shoprite’s 2025 Act For Change Food Garden competition.

Announced in conjunction with the retailer’s annual Market Day at Kenako Mall in Struandale earlier this month, the competition will invest R1m into strengthening community-grown food systems and recognising excellence in sustainable gardening.

According to the South African Food Security Index 2025, access to affordable and nutritious food remains one of the country’s most urgent challenges.

“Every seed planted represents hope for people, for communities and for a more sustainable future,” chief sustainability officer at the Shoprite Group, Sanjeev Raghubir, said.

“Through this competition, we want to recognise the innovation and commitment behind the gardens that are feeding both people and possibility.”

Community gardens continue to play a significant role in addressing these concerns by supplying households with fresh produce, sharing agricultural knowledge and creating small-scale income opportunities.

The competition is open to community-based food gardens that serve the public and invites groups or individuals aged 18 and older to showcase how their gardens uplift their neighbourhoods.

To enter, applicants must provide a short description of their garden’s history, purpose and community impact, along with photographs of the garden.

Entries close on November 30, with the winning gardens revealed on April 30 2026.

The top six winners will receive tailored support packages based on their garden’s needs.

These may include tools, infrastructure improvements, seedlings, specialised training or other resources designed to boost production and long-term sustainability.

The competition builds on Shoprite’s long-standing Act For Change programme, which has supported nearly 300 community gardens with training, input and infrastructure.

The Herald