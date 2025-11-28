Tavcor Motor Group keeps it foot-to-the-floor celebrating 75 years

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MAJOR MILESTONE: Tavcor Motor Group CEO Garrick Bowker, chair Alan Taverner and director Megan Stow will celebrate the firm's 75th anniversary this weekend

What started out as a small dealership in North End in 1950 has grown into one of the most prominent family-managed business legacies in SA.

And as Tavcor Motor Group celebrates its 75th anniversary, the special milestone has been marked by challenges and celebrations which has seen it grow to 20 dealerships across the Eastern and Southern Cape.

Founded in 1950 as Embassy Motors in North End, the business began as a small dealership built on principles of integrity, personal service and trust.

As the company expanded, Embassy Motors evolved into Tavcor Motor Group, growing its footprint, embracing innovation and partnerships, which includes it being Volkswagen Group Africa’s oldest VW dealership.

Over the years, the third generation family business has broadened its offering, representing a strong portfolio of leading automotive brands, including Volkswagen, VW Commercial, Audi, Suzuki, Renault, BAIC, JAC, MG and Jetour.

The group has also been recognised for its forward-thinking approach, earning sustainability awards that celebrate its commitment to environmental responsibility and greener business practices.

Group chair Alan Taverner said Tavcor’s focus had remained steadfast in delivering trusted mobility solutions while building genuine, long-standing relationships with customers, employees and communities.

“Seventy-five years is a profound achievement — one that pays tribute to the loyalty of our customers and the dedication of our people,“ Taverner said.

“From our beginnings as Embassy Motors to becoming Tavcor Motor Group, our purpose has remained unchanged — to serve with integrity, to innovate with intention and to build genuine connections with our community.

“This anniversary belongs to every customer, every staff member and every partner who has walked this journey with us. We look forward to the road ahead.”

Group CEO Garrick Bowker said the next chapter promised to be its most ambitious yet.

“What sets Tavcor apart is our culture — a culture built on trust, transparency and genuine care," Bowker said.

“Our people bring heart and expertise to everything they do and our customers feel that.

“We create spaces where employees can grow, where customers feel heard and where excellence is not a goal, but a daily practice. That’s why people choose Tavcor.”

Tavcor will host two events this weekend to celebrate the milestone.

Tavcor’s Great Car-nival will take place on Saturday from 9am–1pm at these locations:

Tavcor Volkswagen and Audi Centre Nelson Mandela Bay

Tavcor VW George

Tavcor Suzuki Mossel Bay

Tavcor Suzuki Knysna & VW Knysna

Attendees can expect test drives, food vendors, new and used car displays from all brands, vintage and classic car displays, children’s entertainment, lucky draw prizes and more.

On Sunday, from 7am to noon, the Tavcor Trail Run takes place at Tavcor Volkswagen in William Moffett with a safe and fun trail to explore the Baakens Valley, covering distances of 5km, 12km or 17km.

