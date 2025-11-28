Tribute concert honours 45 years of Sizwe Zako’s music

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The chords he struck resonated for generations, the melodies he crafted became memories, now, after a 45-year career, Sizwe Zako and his band Pure Magic will be in the audience.

He will hear his life’s work played back to him in the “Sounds of a Legend” tribute concert.

Diamond Edge Productions and its partners will present the “Sizwe Zako & Pure Magic: Sounds of a Legend Tribute Concert” on Sunday to celebrate and honour Zako as well as his band’s 45 years of groundbreaking artistry.

Zako, 65, will be celebrated as one of the nation’s most iconic and influential musical architects at the Gold Reef City Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg on Sunday.

For more than four decades, Zako has shaped the soundtracks of families, churches, festivals and radio waves across SA and beyond, influencing some of the most timeless gospel, jazz and Afro-pop classics ever produced.

The award-winning gospel pioneer behind hits such as Umuzi Wam and Bhayi Lam is best known for his work with household names such as Rebecca Malope, Sipho “The Big Fish” Makhabane and the late Vuyo Mokoena.

Zako said he was happy that people wanted to pay their respects to him for the contribution he had made in the music industry.

He said he received the request to host a tribute concert in his honour in January.

“We are really excited about this tribute concert,” Zako said.

The New Brighton resident said it would be a particularly sentimental event as this was the first tribute concert in his honour.

“This concert makes me feel valued, over time, people tend to forget you in the music industry, it has been through the grace of God that the music we made was timeless.

“Such as the song Umuzi wam (released in 1990), it is more than 30 years since it was made, but you will still hear it in clubs, wedding ceremonies and people that call who want to remix it.

“We are happy that our music did not end, but there are people in this generation who still love it,” Zako said.

Audiences can look forward to breathtaking performances from an all-star assembly of artists.

Taking to the stage will be: Pu2ma Tiso, Dr Khanyisa Sabuka, Zodwa Twecu, Veliswa Skeyi, Pure Magic, Sipho Ngwenya, Dr Khanya Mayedwa, Noluvo Duna Paliso, Soso Maholwana, Sgwili, Apostle John Ngcebetsha, Avante and PST Simphiwe Gwana.

There will also be some electrifying surprise acts revealed on the day.

The legendary producer and songwriter said he had returned to his roots in New Brighton — not to retire, but to inspire.

He traded the glitz of Gauteng’s studios for a small but vibrant music academy in the heart of his hometown, where he is nurturing a new generation of musicians.

He is the founder of the Jen Jen Cati Zako Arts & Music Academy, a nonprofit named in honour of his late sister and co-founder, Jen Jen.

He said what really made him happy was returning to the province where he worked with artists such as Zolani Mkiva, Veliswa Skeyi, The Lord Comforters, Khanyisa from the gospel group Youth with Mission, as well as the Bantu Church of Christ in Gqeberha.

He said while he was honoured by the legacy concert, he regretted that it was not in the Eastern Cape.

“It is not a pleasant feeling, but it is said that a traditional healer is believed more by people that are far away than those who are at home with him.

“That is what is happening even now, but I do have hope since I have a [musical] school for the youth that is supported by Nelson Mandela University.

“The powers that be will see that there is good that I am trying to bring to the youth,” Zako said.

The event also marks the official launch of the New Generation Talent Search.

This initiative seeks to discover SA’s next breakout gospel artist and a new wave of musicians ready to carry the torch forward in the industry.

