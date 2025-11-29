Gqeberha mourns Jazz Queen Vuyelwa Qwesha-Luzipo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BELOVED GROUP: Jazz Queens members the late Vuyelwa Qwesha-Luzipo, left, with Thandeka Marwanqa, performing at the the Mendi Arts Centre in New Brighton in 2023

Arts activist and adored Gqeberha musician Vuyelwa Qwesha-Luzipo has died, leaving the Nelson Mandela Bay arts fraternity in mourning.

Born into a musical family, the late Qwesha-Luzipo, who died at the age of 74, was one of the founding members of the Jazz Queens.

Her family released a statement saying it was with profound and heartfelt sadness that they had to announce her death on Thursday morning.

Affectionately known as Sis Vuyi, she was described by her family as a passionate humanitarian, a multi-award- winning jazz musician, loving mother, community servant and indelible leader.

“Sis Vuyi dedicated her life to the arts and the creative industry.

“She committed herself to Christian movement societies, building communities, nurturing leadership and championing peace and unity.

“A stern and learned teacher by profession, Sis Vuyi also served as deputy director of correctional services in the Eastern Cape and as a chairperson of the parole board.

“Her active leadership gave rise to many forums that served the people of Gqeberha and SA at large.

“Sis Vuyi passed away peacefully in Gqeberha surrounded by her children and family,” the family wrote.

Details of the memorial and burial services will be released in due course.

The family said they were grateful for the many messages of condolence and support they had received.

Qwesha-Luzipo grew up in a small home close to New Brighton’s Mendi Arts Centre in a community where she saw groups such as Abancedisi, Inkqubela, and the Walmer choir perform on Sundays.

She was part of the Soul Jazzmen, who performed alongside the legendary Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, The Jazz Plan, and The Jazz Ministers.

She left the group in 1983, but returned to jazz in 2004, which led to the birth of the Jazz Queens, who performed at events organised by the late former minister of sport Nathi Mthethwa, minister Pemmy Majodina, and Danny Jordaan.

Thandeka Marwanqa, who started off as a guest performer for the Black Slaves in 1977, later joined the Jazz Queens as well.

Marwanqa said she was devastated when she learnt of Qwesha-Luzipo’s death.

“Learning of that news was painful.

“I was in shock, disbelief, and people wanted to verify if the news was true with me.

“I felt overwhelmed by the calls while I was in shock,” Marwanqa said.

Having grown up watching Qwesha-Luzipo performing in the 70s with the Soul Jazzmen, Marwanqa described the scene in New Brighton during that era.

She said the St Stephens Hall was a playground for artists, with weekly shows on Sundays filled to the brim after the Sunday church service.

The Soul Jazzmen went on to groom some of the Bay’s most well-known artists, such as Feya Faku, Zim Ngqawana and Lulu Gontsana, who have all since died.

“When I arrived [back in Gqeberha in 2010] there was a spot for a singer that was vacant so I joined, then we became the Jazz Queens.

“As a person, she [Qwesha-Luzipo] was a community builder, she worked and always preached the word of God.

“She was a true leader, she was a teacher by profession, she loved getting things done.

“She tirelessly worked to pass the baton on to the next generation.

“She would go to schools teaching children how to sing, I would teach them how to sew and the late Rev Patrick Pasha would help teach them how to paint,” Marwanqa said.

Community activist Mike Pantsi said Qwesha-Luzipo’s death was a huge loss to historic Mendi Street in New Brighton, which was home to many artists.

“The Gqwashu’s, Gxokolo, Qwesha-Luzipo, were some of the people that were known for being involved in the growth of choral music in New Brighton, that genre would start in churches and filter its way into the community,” Pantsi said.

“That is what gave birth to choirs like the Matthew Singers, Joy of Africa, so that is the type of family she was born into.”

The Herald