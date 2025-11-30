Eskom eyes Thyspunt again for nuclear reactor

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PRIME PROPERTY: An aerial photograph of the Thyspunt area, where Eskom intends to build a nuclear reactor. The image shows the outline of historic Khoisan stone fishing traps

Eskom is once again considering Thyspunt as a possible site for a new nuclear reactor.

The news is conveyed in a notice focused on the utility’s proposal to develop an “up to 5,200 megawatt nuclear power plant at Thyspunt ... or Bantamsklip”.

Thypunt is situated in Kouga Local Municipality between Cape St Francis and Oyster Bay, in the Eastern Cape, and Bantamsklip is situated in Overstrand Local Municipality between Cape Agulhas and Hermanus, in the Western Cape.

Eskom said its intention was to establish the reactor, together with associated infrastructure, “at either Thyspunt ... or Bantamsklip”, and to undertake an environmental impact assessment accordingly.

Eskom’s nuclear aspirations for Thyspunt were first launched 20 years ago.

Multiple environmental impact assessments were submitted but finally rejected by the environmental department after a successful challenge from the Thyspunt Alliance, a group of scientists, business people and residents.

In 2017, the department instead approved the utility’s alternate application to build a 4,000MW plant at Duynefontein, adjacent to the existing Koeberg plant, on the West Coast.

And in August 2025, former environment minister Dr Dion George dismissed appeals against the Duynefontein approval.

In so doing, he started the clock because the project must now begin within 10 years or else a new development application must be made.

Before that, in July 2021, Eskom applied for a nuclear installation site licence for Thyspunt.

In the resultant public hearing in Cape St Francis in August of that year, the Kromme-Enviro Trust said the application was based on old information, which raised concerns about the utility’s commitment to a proper assessment.

The trust highlighted in particular the sharp increase in population density in the area, which was not reflected in the new application.

This was important because, in the event of an accident, a significant number of people would have to escape along one two-lane road and over two bridges.

The Thyspunt Alliance and the Algoa Bay branch of the Wildlife and Environment Society of SA (Wessa) focused on Eskom’s “confused wind data”.

They argued that if there was an accident at Thyspunt, the prevailing southwest wind would ensure any radioactive plume would engulf Cape St Francis, Sea Vista and St Francis Bay within 15 minutes, and be over Nelson Mandela Bay in four hours.

Wessa Eastern Cape chair Dr Gary Koekemoer said Bantamsklip had been eliminated as a possible site for a nuclear reactor early on in the assessment process initiated by Eskom.

“Related to complex transmission line challenges, it was deemed at that stage to be the least preferred alternative for a nuclear site.

“So the biggest question with this new Eskom notice is ‘what’s changed?’”

He said the other primary objection to the utility’s latest gambit was economic.

“Government says in its 2025 Integrated Resource Plan that it aims to install 5,200MW of nuclear energy by 2039.

“Eskom already has approval to build a 4,000MW plant at Duynefontein.

“So we do not need this massive new plant they are talking about.

“If the utility incurred the cost of the Duynefontein impact assessment but now does not intend to build there, then that would be wasteful expenditure.

“Over and above that, we do not have the money to build this envisaged new plant on our own.

“So we need to know some tech and economic specifics: what technology would be used, who are we hoping will co-finance the project, and what will be our obligations, flowing from such a deal?”

Koekemoer said Wessa was concerned that, if the Thyspunt site was approved, the influx of people into Humansdorp during the construction phase would place a huge strain on the town’s infrastructure, services and social fabric.

Cultural concerns included the Khoisan middens and fish traps at Thyspunt, and eco-concerns included that the sand expelled into the sea during construction would damage offshore chokka breeding beds.

Thyspunt Nuclear Development Foundation chair Phumzile Oliphant said his organisation was pleased to see Eskom’s continued interest in the Eastern Cape site.

“We say there is no time to be wasted. Unemployment here in the Eastern Cape is a huge concern.

“Do not spend more time on Bantamsklip, which the assessments have already showed us is problematic.

“Focus on Thyspunt where, if this nuclear plant can be built, there will be huge economic spin-offs and job opportunities.”

Questions were emailed to Eskom, but no response had been received at the time of publication.

The utility says in its latest notice it has appointed WSP Group Africa as the independent practitioner which will manage the social and environmental impact assessment of the Thyspunt/Bantamsklip proposal.

Parties wishing to formally register as stakeholders in order to offer their comment on the proposed project are requested to forward their full contact details to WSP (wsp.com)

Two online meetings to introduce the public to the project are scheduled for December 1 (3-4.30pm) and December 2 (6-7.30pm).

People need to confirm attendance, and specify which meeting, via https://arcg.is/0CfKaW or https://www.wsp.com/en-za/services/public-documents