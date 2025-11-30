NewsPREMIUM

Hard labour: How Letsoalo put his bodyguards to work

Video footage shows the men performing menial, exhausting chores

Thanduxolo Jika

Senior investigative reporter

Graphic: Nolo Moima (Nolo Moima)

Damning pictures and video evidence have sharply reinforced claims by former Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo’s bodyguards that they were made to work as labourers on his plush estate outside Pretoria.

“We were there to protect him, but we were forced to work like his personal farmhands,” one source said under the cloak of anonymity.

According to the guards, they were required to attend to goats and chickens, haul materials for a new boundary fence and slaughter livestock. The footage shows the men — paid by the taxpayer for high-stakes protection — performing menial, exhausting chores and working a drilling machine.

Sources close to the bodyguards describe a regime marked by fear and exhaustion.

Letsoalo has insisted that the millions spent irregularly on bodyguards were necessary to protect his and his family’s lives from death threats.

This week, despite being presented with the physical evidence of the guards mending fences at his Pretoria farm, Letsoalo maintained this was not the case. He claimed the pictures were taken illegally and said he would take action against the guards.

Read more here.

