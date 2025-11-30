Unique exhibition brings new life to Pearson Conservatory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

COLOURFUL DISPLAY: Artist Wessel Kotzee with his exhibition in the Pearson Conservatory in St George's Park

A unique art exhibition has opened in the historic Pearson Conservatory with the aim of drawing citizens back to St George’s Park, Gqeberha’s premier inner city green lung.

Artist Wessel Kotzee was approached to do the exhibition by the Friends of St George’s, the non-profit group working to restore the park to its former glory.

Linked by a theme of rejuvenation and exploration, it comprises of 33 giant pieces which have been hung from the ceiling of the little Victorian-era building on the west side of the park.

Kotzee, 58, said the exhibition was meant to be fun but also to prompt reflection on the conservatory as a remarkable asset, and the theme of dreams, imagination, revival and faith.

“It has been both a personal journey for me and also an opportunity to help restore a remarkable place.

“I’ve used bright colours and different mediums to explore initial intention, rediscovering what was buried or discarded, and stepping out into the unknown.”

The conservatory was designed and erected in Scotland, and then dismantled into sections and transported to what was then Port Elizabeth.

It was re-erected in 1882 in St George’s Park, and named after mayor William Pearson.

John Wilson, the first curator of St George’s Park, features in the exhibition, together with other familiar entities, from the ubiquitous local peacocks to the distinctive shape of the Donkin, down the road.

The Eiffel Tower and Monet’s Garden are also there as the artist stretches figuratively across the ocean, and back into his own dreams and yearnings.

Kotzee has used a variety of techniques and mediums including painting, sketching, yarn and mosaic to create his exhibition, which is titled RE.

Among his most striking pieces is a “stained glass window” painting which pours light and hope into the conservatory, and a “rising sun” made of yarn.

There is also the giant dragon fly, dwarfing the humans below, and the “wheels of industry”, driving the globe and Nelson Mandela Bay’s place in it.

And then there is the intricate swatch of different hues and textures which could at once be Joseph’s coat of many colours or a symbol of the environmental biodiversity underpinning the wonder of St George’s Park.

The exhibition is due to run from 10am-6pm from Friday until December 7.

Kotzee will host a walk through at 11am each day and on each of the two Sundays (November 30 and December 7), people are invited to bring a picnic for a get-together on the lawn outside the conservatory.

Security has been organised by the Friends of St George’s through their partnership with the Mould, Empower, Serve shelter.

The Herald