‘Cat’ Matlala faces eviction over unpaid rent

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, accused of bankrolling politicians and top cops after his Medicare24 Tshwane District company was awarded a R360m police tender, faces eviction from upmarket Pretoria offices over unpaid rent.

Matlala, a central figure in the state’s investigation into allegations of criminal infiltration in the SAPS, has been taken to court by Menlyn Maine Towers in the east of Pretoria for unpaid rent.

Menlyn Maine Towers, in court papers before the Pretoria high court, argues that Matlala owed R258,890 in rental charges after he started having payment flow troubles in June 2024.

“The respondent [Medicare24] is indebted to the applicant for arrear rentals and ancillary charges in the sum of R258,890, comprising several months’ rental and related expenses,” Menlyn Maine Towers property agent Wilna Claassen’s court papers read.

Matlala had a five-year lease with the company for Medicare24, from September 2021 to August 2026. The company accuses Matlala of housing his other company, Cat VIP Protection, in Medicare24’s offices without consent, breaching the lease agreement.

