Neglected R22m sports complex goes to waste

Council blames vandalism, sportspeople and lack of political will

Chris Gilili

Chris Gilili

The Makhuvha Sports Complex in Thohoyandou (Chris Gilili )

A R22m sports complex in Limpopo that was meant to be a breeding ground for future athletes and sports champions is crumbling due to a lack of maintenance.

The Makhuvha Sports Complex in Thohoyandou was completed in December 2012 and was used to host Premier Soccer League matches. It was also Black Leopards’ home ground.

The Makhuvha Sports Complex in Thohoyandou. (Chris Gilili )

Today it is overgrown with grass, and two swimming pools that were never used are filled with dirty water. The lights on top of the grandstand near the soccer pitch are not working, and the netball court has a broken fence.

Soccer coach Mpho Netshituni blamed the Thulamela municipality for allowing the facility to decay.

Sowetan

