Paramount Chief Crawford Fraser laid to rest on hilltop

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SOLEMN SERVICE: Khoi and San Paramount Chief Crawford Fraser was laid to rest in Gqeberha on Saturday. He was buried on a hilltop that forms part of the greater Van der Kemp's Kloof reserve Pictured, seated centre, are his son Joshua, 20, and daughter Abigail, 17

With traditional customs observed, Paramount Chief Crawford Fraser was laid to rest in the Eastern Cape on Saturday after years of tireless advocacy for the rights of the Khoi and San.

Fraser, 51, died on Tuesday last week after a lengthy stay in hospital.

His funeral, dignified and solemn, took place ontop of a hill overlooking parts of Gqeberha’s northern areas.

At the foot of the hill, part of the greater Van der Kemp’s Kloof reserve, members of the Khoi and San communities gathered, transforming the ground into sacred space through prayer, the burning of imphepho (African sage), and a fire that was kept alight throughout the service.

Fraser, the paramount chief of the Korana House in the Eastern Cape, was a widower, having been steadfastly supported in all his endeavors by his late wife, Lavinia, who died in 2024.

He is survived by his two children, Joshua, 20, and Abigail, 17.

His memorial service was held on November 27.

Johannes Opperman has since been anointed as the new paramount chief.

He explained the customs followed in Fraser’s burial, emphasising that the Khoi and San were not “coloureds” and that the funeral had to align with their traditions.

Fraser’s body arrived at the foot of the hill on Friday evening.

“We meant to put his body in a hut, but we used a tent as there was no hut.

“The lady who lived with him in that tent sat with him the whole night, with guards around the tent.

“Throughout the night she had to oil his body, cover him with a [special] leaf, then wrap him in a foetal position.

“In the morning, we carried him to the mountain using something we made from the bush called the carrier.

“Twelve men went to the top, but only men are allowed to perform that ritual at the mountain.

“Before the sun rose, his body had to be buried, so we buried him at 7am.

“On Sunday, the children and women were taken to see where he rests.”

Opperman said Fraser had chosen to be buried at the top of the hill.

“We kept the fire burning during the funeral service because we believe that when we are around the fire, our ancestors are with us.

“Saying goodbye to Fraser was not easy. He was a leader who leaves his council members in deep pain.

“I was chosen by Fraser while he was alive to be the next paramount chief. I intend to continue standing with the council for what Fraser stood for.”

The Eastern Cape Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA extended its condolences to Fraser’s family and the broader community, including all Khoi and San Houses nationally, such as the Nama, Korana, Cape Khoi, Griqua and San.

Activist Christian Martin read a message honouring Fraser’s life and legacy, describing him as a man of selfless leadership, unwavering principle and fierce commitment to his people.

“Chief Fraser was known for his stubborn, steadfast and principled character.

“Once he took a stand, he remained firm and was not easily persuaded otherwise,” Martin said.

“Paramount Chief Fraser was a beacon of selflessness and benevolence, consistently prioritising the wellbeing of others, often placing community needs before his own and even those of his family.

“He was utterly devoted to the Khoi and San cause, dedicating his life to fighting for their rights, language and recognition.

“In one of his most significant acts of sacrifice, he undertook an arduous walk to Bhisho to personally hand over a petition demanding recognition of the Khoi and San identity, stating, ‘we are not coloured’.”

Speaking at the funeral, the principal leader in the Gonaqua House of Apollonia, Chief Yolene Solomon-Basson, said mourners had gathered not only in grief but in profound admiration for Fraser.

She reflected on the sacred rituals she shared with him and other chiefs on August 23 2018, planning the first ritual at the Springs Resort in Kariega.

“Fraser believed heritage was not an ornament but a living inheritance,” Solomon-Basson said.

“In Chief Crawford, I found a leader for whom time was sacred, planning was a form of respect and responsibility was carried with reverence.

“What distinguished him was his fierce dedication to restoring the true identity of our people.

“He refused to accept the imposed label ‘coloured’, insisting the Khoi and San be recognised as indigenous people with their own rich heritage.

“His advocacy for land rights, cultural revival and the restoration of our language revealed a heart deeply rooted in the soil of his ancestors.”

In an interview with The Herald, Martin, speaking on behalf of the family, said Fraser had died from meningitis and the family was struggling to cope with the loss.

“The family is not taking it easy. They just lost their mother a year ago, and now this. He was very hands-on and truly a good father to his kids.

“He will be sadly missed.”

The Herald