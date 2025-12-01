Senzo Mchunu and EMPD’s Mkhwanazi to appear before Madlanga commission this week

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system will hear testimony from former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi on Monday.

This will be followed by testimony from suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said Mchunu is expected to appear before the commission on Tuesday.

Mchunu has been accused of being linked to a network of corrupt and criminal syndicates, allegedly using their influence to obstruct justice.

The suspended deputy chief of the Ekurhuleni metro police, Julius Mkhwanazi, is also due at the inquiry this week. He has been accused of giving a free pass to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s security vehicles. He has also been accused of a cover-up of the 2022 murder of a civilian who was tortured to death by metro police and copper theft in Meyerton, on the Vaal, in 2022.

Last month, the city placed Mkhwanazi on suspension, stating it was the recommendation of an internal audit investigation into allegations of misconduct.

The commission entered phase two of the inquiry on day 35 of the commission’s hearings. This is when those who have been implicated have the opportunity to offer their explanations or refute the claims made against them.

According to the commission, this phase will run into the early part of 2026.

Michaels said the commission is working towards delivering its interim report to President Cyril Ramaphosa by December 17 and will wrap up its public hearings for this year by Friday.

