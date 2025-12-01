Thousands of youngsters descend on Garden Route town for Plett Rage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PARTY PEOPLE: Plett Rage marks a milestone for the thousands of matrics who attend the festival each year. This year's event runs until December 4

With more than 3,000 matriculants expected to descend on Plettenberg Bay over the next few days for the annual Plett Rage festival, the town has officially ushered in the start of the holiday season.

The festival kicked off on Friday November 28 and runs until Thursday December 4, and the organisers are employing 400 locals to help deliver what is expected to be a memorable seven-day experience.

Festival organiser Ronen Klugman said Plett Rage marked a milestone for the thousands of matriculants who attend each year.

“Plett Rage signifies the end of a school career and the beginning of a new chapter,” he said.

Klugman said the festival injected between R35m and R40m into the local economy during the week-long event, with spending spread across tickets, accommodation, restaurants, supermarkets, cabs and entertainment.

He said about 35,000 beds were booked for the week —covering matrics, sponsors and suppliers — with accommodation prices starting from R5,000 for the duration.

With tickets selling at R3,350 each and about3,500 guests expected, Klugman expects to raise more than R11m in ticket sales alone.

“This is a big boost to the economy since it started in 2000.

“The biggest achievement for me is that we’ve really never had any serious incidents.

“In the 25 years I’ve opened and closed every single Rage, thankfully everyone has arrived and left safely.

“We’ve obviously created a lot of happy memories and incredible experiences for many consumers.

“I suppose it’s been the evolution of seeing this thing grow from one night in the year 2000 on a Sunday night at The Cave, to becoming one of the most well-known, recognisable brands in SA.”

He added that close co-operation with the municipality, security companies and thepolice had helped to ensure the smooth running of the festival.

Beyond entertainment, Klugman said the event set the tone for the festive season and reinforced Plettenberg Bay’s position as the Garden Route’s leading tourism destination, encouraging repeat visits.

This year’s musical lineup includes Zakes Bantwini, Chunda Munki, Enoo Napa, Early B, Matthew Mole, Spoegwolf, Youngsta and several other top acts.

Events will be hosted at Central Beach and Cairnbrogie Farm.

Bitou municipality executive mayor Jessica Kamkam praised the festival’s contribution to the town’seconomy.

“Plett Rage is one of the signature events on our local calendar.

“As it kicks off, we acknowledge both its long-standing place in Plettenberg Bay’s domestic tourism landscape and the significant economic activity it generates,” she said.

“Each year, the event brings a substantial influx of visitors, providing a welcome boost for local businesses, from accommodation establishments and restaurants to transport, retail and seasonal employment opportunities.”

Kamkam said Plett Rage helped to sustain the town’s reputation as a premier youth and family holiday destination, supporting long-term economic growth.

Plett Tourism chief executivePatty Butterworth welcomed Plett Rage guests and holidaymakers.

“As we look forward to a safe, secure and enjoyable summer in Plett, we are reminded that our town thrives when our community and visitors work together,” she said.

Butterworth said Bitou Beach Control Lifeguard Services would deploy trained and certified lifeguards at designated beach areas to ensure the safety of bathers.

Law enforcement teams, working alongside police, other stakeholders and event organisers, remained focused on keeping residents and visitors safe during the festive period.

“Our approach is always to support economic activity while safeguarding the wellbeing of our community,” she said.

The Herald