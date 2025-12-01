Wheelchair Wednesday breaks record with 250 donated

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

IMPROVING LIVES: Beneficiaries of the Wheelchair Wednesday are joined by representatives of SPAR Eastern Cape and corporates at the PE Golf Club to mark the conclusion of the 2025 campaign

Records are meant to be broken but few are as meaningful as 2025’s Wheelchair Wednesday campaign which smashed the record for the number donated to people with disabilities.

The 250 wheelchairs gifted by generous corporate participants surpassed the 200 per year average over the past 13 years.

The initiative, led by the Association for Persons with Physical Disabilities (APD) with the support of SPAR Eastern Cape, is held over a three-month period annually.

APD Nelson Mandela Bay executive director Cecilia Fourie said they were overwhelmed by the positive response.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever had so many wheelchairs [sponsored]. It’s absolutely beautiful,” she said.

“These wheelchairs mean independence for our beneficiaries.

“They can now go to the shops, church or clinic without assistance.

“They no longer need to be housebound.”

Recipients were presented with their new wheels at various handover ceremonies throughout Gqeberha, with the main event taking place at the Port Elizabeth Golf Club recently.

One of the beneficiaries, Desiré Bosman, had to have one of her legs amputated three years ago due to diabetes.

She became aware of the association after approaching the traffic department for a disability parking permit.

“At APD they interviewed me and I got the permit that same day,” she said.

“It was important because normal parking spaces are too small for disabled people to get in and out of the car.”

Earlier in 2025, she was informed that she had been nominated for a new wheelchair, which she received at the Wheelchair Wednesday activation at SUPERSPAR Newton Park.

As it happened, hers was one of two donated by store owner Alasia Gunzenhauser and her husband.

The donation has come as a double blessing for her as her husband, Frans, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, is now able to use her old one.

Bosman admitted the first few months as an amputee had been difficult, especially having to come to terms with no longer being able to run her small event-hire business.

However, she has since made peace with her situation and goes out of her way to spread positivity among other people in a similar situation.

Fourie said the response from corporates in 2025 was a sign that more able-bodied people were recognising the huge need.

“Their willingness to donate also stems from the good they see throughout the campaign.

“We want to sensitise and create awareness from a young age and also want our students to help market the campaign by taking part in all sorts of projects,” Fourie said.

At the various events, participants spend 67 minutes in a wheelchair to experience the daily challenges faced by the disabled community.

With one corporate representative strapped in and another guiding them, they quickly learn that taking an item off a shelf or getting into a stationary vehicle is anything but easy.

Organisers aim to involve more schools and tertiary institutions in the 2026 campaign.

The Herald