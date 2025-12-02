Ex-SSA officials in court over theft of R12m

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Patrick Mshothola and Thulani Dlomo were arrested on Sunday by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, working closely with the State Security Agency.

Two former members of the State Security Agency (SSA) appeared in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Monday on charges related to the misappropriation of R12m in state funds.

Patrick Mshothola and Thulani Dlomo were arrested on Sunday by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) of the National Prosecuting Authority, working closely with the SSA.

Mshothola was project manager on various projects within the chief directorate for special operations and Dlomo was deputy director for counterintelligence.

Both were charged with theft, fraud, forgery and uttering.

“Mshothola and Dlomo allegedly acted in common purpose in the misappropriation of R12m belonging to the SSA during their tenure as employees of the agency,” Idac spokesperson Henry Mamothame said

They were granted bail of R20,000 each. Their case was postponed until January 26 for disclosure and a high court date to be secured.

“The conditions include them surrendering their travel documents to the state, not interfering with the state witnesses, reporting to their respective police stations every Friday between 8am and 4pm and they are prohibited from disposing of their immovable properties,” Mamothame said.

TimesLIVE