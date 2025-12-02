Gold medal salute for retired Gqeberha neurosurgeon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

LIFETIME CONTRIBUTION: Retired neurosurgeon and military historian Prof Ian Copley, 91, receives the Heritage Association of SA gold medal award from Sappers Memorial Trust Eastern Cape head Irene Small

Retired Gqeberha neurosurgeon and military history expert Prof Ian Copley has been honoured for his work and insights on the Anglo-Boer War.

The Heritage Association of SA said the 91-year-old had enriched the country’s historical landscape and inspired future generations to engage with the past.

“His work stands as testament to the power of interdisciplinary scholarship in shaping national memory.”

Heritage Association of SA chair Katherine Munro bestowed the organisation’s premier award on Copley at a ceremony at the Port Elizabeth Golf Club on November 24.

“The association’s gold medal is made to Prof Copley in recognition of his distinguished contributions to the preservation and interpretation of South African military heritage.”

She said Copley was a renowned neurosurgeon, medical professor and consultant.

“He has combined a career in medicine with a lifelong dedication to field research and historical scholarship.”

She said he was a recipient of the General Service Medal (Government of Rhodesia, 1979), a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons (Ireland), and a member of both the Royal College of Surgeons (England) and the Royal College of Physicians (London).

He finished his career at the then University of Port Elizabeth.

“His leadership as national chair of the South African Military History Society (1990–1992) exemplifies his commitment to historical discourse and education."

Munro said Copley had authored numerous seminal papers, which were published in the Military History Journal.

These included Ambush at Kalkheuwel Pass, Four Early Forts in the Hartbeespoort Area, Rietfontein West Military Camp and Hospitals, Baden Powell’s HQ Camp, The Battle of Silkaatsnek and The Second Battle of Silkaatsnek.

Mike Benn, former board member of the association and now an adviser, said the focal point of these battles and places was the Magaliesberg mountain range.

“Kalkheuwel was the track through the moot or valley west of Pretoria.

“There, on June 3 1900, the Boers held off the British long enough for them to reposition their artillery to the north and east.

“This culminated in the decision by the Boers in November of that year to abandon conventional warfare, and to adopt guerrilla tactics, after which generals like Jacobus de la Rey came to the fore.”

He said the moot was dotted with British forts, and Rietfontein was a hill in the area where General Robert Baden-Powell established his headquarters and a hospital.

“Silkaatsnek was one of the few passes that allowed passage through the Magaliesberg.

“De la Rey quickly realised this and the Boers positioned themselves above the pass and hammered the British as they came through.

“The British were ready for them the next time, and the Boers were forced to flee.”

Munro said Copley had also contributed to the understanding of medical history.

“This was done through his 1998 Medunsa [Medical University of SA] papers on the influence of the South African War on 20th-century medicine and surgery.”

She said his work reflected meticulous research and enduring passion.

“Over several decades, he has led field trips to rediscover forgotten battlefields and events, to ensure their commitment to posterity.”

