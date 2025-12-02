Kariega auto parts company applies for retrospective dangerous goods authorisation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PARTS SUPPLIER: Benteler is situated in the Nelson Mandela Bay Logistics Park in Kariega

The public have just 2½ weeks to comment on the application by auto parts company Benteler for a retrospective “dangerous goods” authorisation for its Kariega operation.

According to a notice in The Herald on Thursday, Benteler Automotive will be applying in this regard to the Eastern Cape department of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism.

“Benteler Automotive commenced with listed activities without the required environmental authorisation, and is now applying for ex post facto approval.”

It said the Germany-headquartered international company established itself in the Nelson Mandela Bay Logistics Park in 2010.

From there it began manufacturing automotive structural parts, safety components and chassis systems, as well as other steel products.

“The facility required an environmental authorisation for the storage of dangerous goods (liquid petroleum gas and oxygen) and an atmospheric emissions licence.

“Applicable listed activities include ... the development and operation of facilities for the storage of dangerous goods with a combined capacity of 80m³ or more ... and development of facilities requiring an atmospheric emissions licence.”

Responding on Monday to questions, Benteler Automotive Components compliance manager Jeffery Smith said the problem arose when the plant expanded.

“Bentler was operating in compliance with the applicable air quality legislation.

“However, when the facility was expanded in 2022, the required authorisation was not obtained.

“Benteler was ... at that time unaware of the legislative requirements that applied [in this case].”

He said a formal fine would likely be imposed by the department once the company had submitted its assessment report.

The notice was placed in The Herald on November 27 by Durban-based environmental consultancy Enviropro, on behalf of Benteler.

The consultancy said in terms of the application assessment process, all interested and affected parties were required to register with it within 20 days of this placement. Contact can be made via email info@enviropro.co.za

