Local favourite Perridgevale Butchery enters new era

CHANGE OF GUARD: The Perridgevale Butchery is entering a new chapter under new owner Roxy Labuschagne, front, right. With her are previous owners Helen and Jannie Ferreira

It may have started out as a funny story — a joke between husband and wife — but it is one that opened the doors to a new business venture for a Gqeberha mother.

For more than three decades, the Perridgevale Butchery has stood as a familiar landmark — a place where generations of families have stopped in for trusted favourites, friendly service and an unmistakable sense of local warmth.

Now, the business is entering a new chapter under its new owner, Roxy Labuschagne.

Her goal is to honour the legacy while bringing a fresh burst of energy to a well-loved institution.

Labuschagne said the decision to take over the Perridgevale Butchery was shaped by both community pride and personal meaning.

“It has always been a cornerstone of our community,” she said.

“It’s been at its current location for over 30 years, and I wanted to preserve that legacy while giving it fresh energy.”

There’s also a light-hearted family moment behind her decision.

“We always joke that my husband loved the Perridgevale boerewors so much that I ended up buying the entire butchery just to make sure the recipe continues,” she said, laughing.

But behind the humour lies her strong belief in honest food, personal service and the value of supporting local businesses — values that she is committed to carrying forward.

“I want the butchery to continue being a place that people trust and enjoy visiting.”

While the heart of the butchery will remain proudly intact, Labuschagne plans to introduce thoughtful updates to enhance convenience and customer experience.

The changes include modernised product displays, improved packaging and a refreshed layout designed to make browsing easier.

Weekly specials, new product lines and extended seasonal hours are also planned.

“My focus is on modernising a few operations while keeping the heart of the business the same,” she said.

“Shopping should be easier, enjoyable and convenient.”

These improvements will not alter the essence of the butchery, but are, instead, aimed at preserving its traditions while adapting to the needs of today’s shoppers.

For loyal customers, the recipes, especially the signature Perridgevale boerewors, are at the centre of the butchery’s reputation.

“Yes, the beloved favourites are absolutely staying,” she promised.

“The traditional recipes that customers know and love are a big part of what makes the Perridgevale Butchery so special.

“We’ll continue using the same trusted methods and quality ingredients.”

Alongside the classics, Labuschagne plans to introduce a few new offerings that will complement the existing favourites.

Her vision reflects her passion for people, service and community.

Customers can look forward to friendly service, consistent quality and a warm, welcoming environment.

Cleanliness, freshness and excellent value will remain at the heart of the business.

“Above all, people can expect a business that genuinely cares about its customers and the community it serves,” she said.

Her journey to this point includes years spent in a corporate environment, leading teams and working closely with clients, an experience that has shaped her approach to service and quality.

“I’ve always been passionate about hard work, people and building something meaningful,” she said.

“Taking over the Perridgevale Butchery feels like a natural extension of that journey.”

Though ownership officially changed hands on December 1, operations at the butchery will continue uninterrupted.

To better serve festive-season shoppers, the butchery will also open on Mondays throughout December.

Current owners Jannie and Helen Ferreira will remain involved over the holiday period to ensure a smooth transition, which is a reflection of the strong respect shared between the teams.

Social media pages will be launched soon to keep customers updated on specials and announcements.

As the butchery steps into its next era under Labuschagne, one thing is certain, while the leadership may be changing, the heart, heritage and proudly local flavour of this cherished community butchery remain firmly intact.

