Slain cop was due to finalise lobola talks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Maselelo Arnaldo Montja one of the police officers from Ivory Park station who was shot and killed on duty.

Plans were afoot for slain Const Maselelo Montja to conclude lobola negotiations on December 6, where there would be celebration and joy.

His family and that of his partner had planned that after negotiations were finalised, there would be a huge celebration. But instead, they will hold his funeral on the day.

Maselelo, 28, and his colleague, Sgt Matome Rapetswa, 51, were gunned down during a crime-prevention patrol in Ivory Park, Ekurhuleni, on Friday night.

Sgt Matome Rapetswa 51 one of the police officers shot and killed in Ivory Park during patrol. (supplied)

Maselelo, who would have turned 29 on December 30, leaves behind his partner and seven-month-old twins.

Rapetswa leaves behind a pregnant wife and two children.

Click here to read the full story

Sowetan