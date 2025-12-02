Slain cop was due to finalise lobola talks

Plans were afoot for slain Const Maselelo Montja to conclude lobola negotiations on December 6, where there would be celebration and joy.
His family and that of his partner had planned that after negotiations were finalised, there would be a huge celebration. But instead, they will hold his funeral on the day.
Maselelo, 28, and his colleague, Sgt Matome Rapetswa, 51, were gunned down during a crime-prevention patrol in Ivory Park, Ekurhuleni, on Friday night.
Maselelo, who would have turned 29 on December 30, leaves behind his partner and seven-month-old twins.
Rapetswa leaves behind a pregnant wife and two children.
