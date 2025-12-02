WATCH | More arrests possible in Russia recruitment saga

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Senior SAfm broadcaster Nonkululeko Mantula appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court was joined in the dock by four other men on Monday on charges of contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act.

The Hawks say they can’t rule out the possibility of arresting more suspects in other provinces linked to the Russia military recruitment saga and potentially merging the case with the one that has already been opened against Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma.

This follows the appearance of Dr Nonkululeko Mantula, 39, Thulani Mazibuko, 24, Xolani Ntuli, 47, Siphamandla Tshabalala, 23, and Sfiso Mabena, 21, in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act.

WATCH | Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale says crime intelligence units have not ruled out further arrests in other provinces linked to the alleged military recruitment of South African men in Russia.



Video: @MimieShana pic.twitter.com/5yFZPttgEC — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) December 1, 2025

Mantula is an SAfm presenter.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the suspects from Gauteng were intercepted at a boarding gate at OR Tambo International Airport by the police as they looked “suspicious”.

“When they were interviewed, the Hawks learnt the suspects were heading to Russia to be part of the war [against Ukraine] going on there.

“With regard to the charges they are facing, we will also interrogate [that].

Preliminary investigation revealed that a South African female had been facilitating the travel and recruitment of these individuals into the Russian Federation’s military. — Col Katlego Mogale, Hawks spokesperson

“What is important is that for one to be able to go fight a war that is not theirs ... certain processes need to be followed, and those were not followed.”

Mogale added that how the five were recruited forms part of an ongoing investigation.

She said the arrests emanated from a tip-off from the airport regarding three males who were en route to Russia via the United Arab Emirates.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that a South African female had been facilitating the travel and recruitment of these individuals into the Russian Federation’s military. The fourth suspect was arrested as she returned from an international overseas trip, and the fifth on Saturday.

“We can’t rule out the potential for more suspects in other provinces or the potential merging of the Duduzile [Sambudla-]Zuma case with this one. But so far, we understand the Zuma case to be separate from this case.”

Sowetan