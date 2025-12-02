Youth programmes set to grow, giving hope to Helenvale

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GIVING BACK: Some of the Helenvale Centre of Hope members who are making a difference in the suburb

After providing a safe haven to dozens of destitute youth, the Helenvale Centre of Hope plans to expand its programmes to ensure the suburb’s youngsters are not lost to the gang-centred lifestyle the area is renowned for.

The centre was established by a group of young people who came together in August 2017 with the vision of restoring hope to the neighbourhood.

The group’s chair, Mario Lewis, said the high crime rate, unemployment and lack of activities for children of the area, motivated them to start the organisation.

“We started with seven volunteers,” he said.

“What we want to achieve is to use the young ones’ social, interpersonal and communication abilities so that they can confront challenges and react positively.

“They can then make positive choices in life.

“Helenvale has a lot of problems. When we started, it was our duty to change the youngsters’ way of thinking.

“We realise that it will not flourish immediately. Hopefully in 10 to 15 years from now, there will be a new mindset among them.

“We believe if we start with the children and try to change their way of thinking, Helenvale will be a better place in the future.

“There is already change in some of the kids since we started working with them in 2017.”

Lewis said there were several projects in the pipeline for the next five years.

There were plans to occupy their own privately-owned premises, revive youth dialogues as well as expand the school holiday programme, enlarge their leadership academy and enlarge the Christmas party pack drive.

Lewis said to curb gangsterism, children had to keep their minds busy with positive activities.

“Our children need good role models.

“All of us have a role to play in the area. We must look out for our children and must adopt the saying that your child is my child.

“There is hope for Helenvale. As long as there are people whose hearts bounce for the place and will never forsake it, there is hope,” he said.

“God is also in this situation. Though things sometimes do not look good and ideal, He listens to the many prayer-warriors that reside here.

“We have a firm belief that Jesus will come through for our area.

“Not everyone here is part of a gang. There are a lot of good people living here.

“To be quite honest, the good people outnumber the rotten apples.”

The Herald