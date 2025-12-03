Company steps in to clear trash alongside Gqeberha intersection

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TIMELY ACTION: Algoa Plant deployed a team to clear a large pile of rubbish on the corner of Cottrell and Caseley streets in Korsten on Monday after it mushroomed — having apparently been left unattended by the municipality for at least six months

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro has responded strongly after a local company deployed a team to clean up a mountain of trash on a busy Gqeberha street corner this week.

Algoa Plant cleared the large pile of rubbish on the corner of Cottrell and Caseley streets in Korsten on Monday after it mushroomed — after having apparently been left unattended by the municipality for at least six months.

BEFORE THE CLEANUP: Rubbish on the corner of Cottrell and Caseley streets pictured before Monday's cleanup (Supplied)

A local businesswoman said the problem had been festering for years.

Though the metro used to sporadically respond, it had allegedly not intervened at all since at least mid-year.

This was despite repeated pleas from business owners.

The metro said on Tuesday it appreciated the concern and efforts of businesses in the area, but it had cleared the spot on multiple occasions.

It said the problem was illegal dumping, which the municipality was working to overcome.

Metro spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the Korsten area in general and the Cottrell-Caseley corner in particular had become a dumping hotspot.

“Businesses and individuals illegally discard building rubble, commercial and food waste and other refuse.

“This activity falls outside normal household collection services, and places significant strain on municipal resources.”

He said the metro would be taking several firm steps.

“Metro police and waste management bylaw officers will intensify monitoring of known hotspots in and around the metro, including Korsten, to identify and penalise offenders.

“Waste management teams will continue engaging businesses and residents on proper waste practices, and we encourage local stakeholders to work with the municipality to report offenders and make use of legal disposal sites.

“Illegal dumping is a criminal offence, and we appeal to residents and businesses to desist from such practices.

“Residents and businesses are urged to report offenders to the municipality,” Soyaya said.

He said this could be done in several ways, including through the ward councillor, or by calling the metro’s toll-free number 0800-205-050, which helped to register and track the complaint.

