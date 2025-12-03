Father and son raise R100,000 for wildlife sanctuary in African odyssey

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ROAD TRIP: Anthony van Tonder and his father, Tony, participated in the Africa Rally, travelling from SA to Kenya

When Tony van Tonder, 61, and his son, Anthony, 31, set off for the Africa Rally in July, they hoped to raise R25,000 for Simbonga Sanctuary and Warriors of Wildlife.

After three weeks on the road, they not only completed a 7,000km journey, but they surpassed R100,000 in donations, earning them the official award for “most money raised by a local team”.

The Ants in Africa, as they are affectionately known on social media, where they documented their journey, travelled across eight African countries together.

Looking back on their cross-continent adventure, Anthony described the Africa Rally as a perfect mix of challenge, discovery and human connection.

“The experience of the Africa Rally was fantastic.

“It was a great blend of fun exploring new places and meeting new people, while still being challenging, given you had to manage your trip and resources yourself.

“There was such a lovely blend of great moments from the diverse countries we saw, the friendly locals, and the friends we made along the way with those on the rally with us,“ Anthony said.

While others had numerous punctures and breakdowns, the Van Tonders enjoyed a fairly easy journey.

Tony recalls fuel shortages, limited ATMs and “shady” police, but nothing that dampened their spirits.

“I would have to say that Chobe and the Serengeti stood out as tourist destinations.

“Having said that, the vastness and the big, empty spaces in Africa have a humbling and calming effect on one’s soul.

“Almost being chased by elephants and almost being robbed by monkeys in Chobe was certainly memorable.

“Because I had travelled through Namibia, Botswana and Zimbabwe before, I already knew that Africans, in general, welcomed road trippers like ourselves, and the countries that we went through were no exception.

“Once Africa is in your blood, it stays there,” Tony said.

Simbonga Game Farm and Warriors of Wildlife Sanctuary rescue and rehabilitate big cats that have been abused, neglected or displaced.

Their mission is to give these animals a second chance while raising awareness about ethical wildlife conservation.

Simbonga Sanctuary manager Lauren Smith said the support they received from the Van Tonders was beyond anything they ever expected.

“When Tony and Anthony approached us about this, we were taken aback in amazement.

“What they did, far surpassed anything we could have anticipated.

“Ever since we started the sanctuary about 4½ years ago, we’ve been focused on the long-term care of the animals.

“This money will go towards collecting food and supplements for the animals, maintaining their homes, and ensuring that the animals are happy and healthy.

“We’ve already managed to get some of our debt accounts paid.

“Support like this is not a common occurrence. This is so incredibly unique, and we are so grateful,” Smith said.

In the end, it was not the kilometres travelled that stood out for Tony, but the quiet strengthening of a father-son bond.

“It wasn’t always easy, but it did create a different type of bond or kinship that travelling will do.

“It created a camaraderie of sorts that sharing confined spaces for a time does to people,” Tony said.

