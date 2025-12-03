Fighting hunger and period poverty: Woodlands Dairy expands its social impact nationwide

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Woodlands Dairy — one of the SA’s largest manufacturers of UHT milk, marketed under the First Choice brand — has reaffirmed its commitment to community upliftment through its school feeding programmes and nationwide donations of sanitary pads to schools.

These initiatives reflect the company’s belief in zero hunger, education for all, gender equality, and the right of every young girl to learn with dignity and confidence.

“We believe that access to nutritious food is a basic human right, one that should never be considered a privilege. Food fuels more than just our bodies; it powers learning, growth, opportunity and community strength,” says Marisa Maccaferri, marketing executive at Woodlands Dairy and First Choice.

“We’re also proud to drive a national campaign to end period poverty and promote menstrual health. About seven-million South African women are affected by period poverty, facing long-term consequences that often start with missing school.

“We want to normalise conversations about menstruation and inspire everyone to help create lasting change.”

Woodlands Dairy supports food security initiatives through contributions to community feeding schemes, supplying nutritious dairy products to vulnerable groups in the regions where it operates. The company’s partnerships with local organisations help alleviate hunger, improve wellbeing and strengthen community resilience.

Among those supported are Shekinah and Sewende Laan soup kitchens, which provide nourishing meals to families and children.

“At Shekinah, children are served breakfast before school, helping them start the day with full tummies, ready to learn,” says Maccaferri. “Our contributions help keep this vital service running and make a meaningful impact.”

Other beneficiaries include: Bet-El Revival Centre, JBay Recycling Project, Jeugkamp Kiddy Junction, JoyKids International, Kate van der Merwe Crèche, Lelethu Ikhaya Daycare, Little Angels Day and Educare, Sakhe Singamadoda Youth Programmes and Welfare SA Humansdorp.

Maccaferri says the company has increased its annual corporate social investment efforts, focusing on feeding and infrastructure support.

“Our purpose-driven initiatives go beyond dairy production and into creating lasting, positive change in our communities.”

Assistant brand manager Mandla Charlie says they are proud of the partnerships they have built to reach more people every year. “The journey doesn’t end here. Food insecurity remains a challenge we must continue to fight, together. Nutritious meals build stronger, more resilient communities.”

By supporting feeding schemes and menstrual hygiene, Woodlands Dairy is investing in the future of our youth, fostering dignity, self-esteem, and long-term educational success — Marisa Maccaferri, marketing executive at Woodlands Dairy and First Choice

To date, Woodlands Dairy has donated 45,504 sanitary pad packs to schools across SA, including during Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28, a global event that raises awareness about menstrual health and challenges stigma. These donations help girls to manage their periods with confidence and maintain their dignity, and reduce absenteeism.

“No girl should have to miss school because of her period. By providing these essentials, we’re helping girls stay focused on their education and their dreams,” says Charlie.

Woodlands Dairy has helped the following schools:

Eastern Cape: Makukhanye, Mzingisi, Kruisfontein, Sea Vista and St Patrick’s primary schools.

KwaZulu-Natal: Columbia Primary and Damorosa and Shallcross secondary schools.

Western Cape: Bernadino Heights and Scottsdene secondary schools.

Gauteng: UJ Academy Maths, Science & ICT School of Specialisation and Davey Secondary School.

“By supporting feeding schemes and menstrual hygiene, Woodlands Dairy is investing in the future of our youth, fostering dignity, self-esteem, and long-term educational success,” says Maccaferri.

“Businesses have the power to drive social change, and we’re proud to play our part in building a more inclusive and empowered SA.”

This article was sponsored by Woodlands Dairy.