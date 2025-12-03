France rejects claim they refused SA police officers entry to probe Mthethwa’s death

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The French and South African authorities have rejected claims that the five South African Police Service (SAPS) members meant to oversee the probe into the death of late ambassador Nathi Mthethwa were denied entry into France.

Instead, the two countries have said, only one police investigating officer applied for entry which was granted.

It was reported last month that the French authorities refused to grant five senior investigating officers entry into France.

Fearing that this could lead to tensions, the French embassy in South Africa quickly moved to dispel the reports as false.

“The allegation that five South Africa police officers have been refused visas to enter France in relation with the passing of Ambassador Mthethwa, is simply not true. Only one police officer submitted a request for a visa that was quickly granted,” said French embassy spokesperson Tristan Rétif-Roussigno.

“The official was able to travel to Paris and was welcomed by French authorities. The French police have acted with cooperation and diligence with South Africa on the matter. There was never any intention on the French side to obstruct cooperation between French and South African police. On the contrary, it is in France’s interest to give a new impetus to the bilateral judicial cooperation.”

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe told the Sunday Times that as a cost-cutting measure, SAPS decided to send only one police officer instead of five.

She also said that the officer came back and provided National Commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola with a comprehensive report of their findings.

Mathe said she had not had sight of the report and could not comment further.

However, it is believed that the case is considered closed after the probe revealed that there was no foul play found in the death of Mthethwa. The former police minister is believed to have jumped from the 22nd floor of a hotel in the middle of Paris.

Over and above the investigation, the French authorities are believed to have told the South African government that they were certain Mthethwa took his own life.

Senior French authorities said they were shocked by the reports, saying there would have been no reason to bar investigators from a country they consider a friend to satisfy themselves on the death of its ambassador.

“We were wondering if this is not part of the disinformation,” said one official.

Mthethwa was buried in KwaZulu-Natal in October.