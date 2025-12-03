Gqeberha designer turns loss into legacy with new branding

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NEW ERA: Ayanda Quza has relaunched his fashion business, Nkwankwa Quza Designs, in honour of his late brother, Misomihle Nkwalase

Local fashion designer Ayanda Quza has decided to honour his late brother, Misomihle Nkwalase, by relaunching his fashion business under a new name, Nkwankwa Quza Designs.

The tribute marks the beginning of a new chapter for Quza as he turns loss into a legacy through the craft they both adored.

He said Nkwankwa was his brother’s childhood nickname, a name filled with love and meaning.

“My path in fashion has never been something I walked alone.

“It was shaped, supported and strengthened by someone who challenged me, believed in me and looked up to me.

“For the 18 years he lived in this world, he inspired me, motivated me and pushed me to grow.

“He gave me confidence, purpose and pride in my work.

“Even though he is no longer here physically, I know his spirit continues to guide and protect me,” Quza said.

Nkwalase was killed after he was knocked over by a car allegedly driven by Nelson Mandela Bay businessman Theo Gora.

Gora was granted bail of R5,000 in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court and the matter was postponed to January 26 for further investigation.

After completing a qualification in Visual Arts at Nelson Mandela University in 2019, Quza graduated in 2022 with a focus on fashion.

He describes his design aesthetic as androgynous.

“I create androgynous clothing that blends traditionally male and female elements.

“I love pairing male pants with a feminine top.

“My pieces are about challenging expectations and letting people express their identity freely.

“I am a male, but I love to embrace my feminine side, and that is OK.

“As much as my brother was not into fashion like me, I always trusted his opinion,” he said.

STRONG BOND: Ayanda Quza, right, says he strongly trusted his late brother Misomihle's opinions when it came to his designs (supplied)

Quza started the business in 2024 and was designing his own clothes, however, people started to notice and requested their own designs.

“After everything that has happened over the last couple of weeks, I am not yet ready to start creating again but I will definitely start over in the new year,” Quza said.

Social media has been vital in building Quza’s confidence, particularly during a period when his brother’s death was under major scrutiny.

“I don’t even know what to say. It has been so amazing to watch the community come together to support my family.

“I’m sure that if it weren’t for all the posts being shared, things would not have happened the way that they did.

“I am truly grateful for everyone who has supported me, and I hope they continue because the fight for justice is ongoing,” Quza said.

ANDROGYNOUS LOOK: Ayanda Quza (Supplied)

To follow Quza’s journey and see more of his designs, visit his Facebook page Ayanda Quza and his Instagram page @ayanda_quza

