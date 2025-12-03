Knysna declares level 4 restrictions amid water crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Greater Knysna municipality has been declared a water-stressed area, with restrictions increased to level four.

The decision was made in the council on Tuesday.

Knysna’s water woes are reaching a boiling point, piling pressure on businesses and residents as the Garden Route town prepares to welcome thousands of visitors over the summer season.

The Akkerkloof holding dam, Knysna’s main storage dam, is at a low capacity, with the same problem at the Glebe dam.

Mayor Thando Matika said it was a necessary step to allow for national and provincial interventions to be completed and evaluated.

“The Garden Route District disaster management centre was mandated, in consultation with the Knysna local disaster management unit, to co-ordinate the short-term as well as medium-term interventions needed to address this crisis,” Matika said.

Level four water restrictions include:

A stepped-up water conservation campaign;

Throttling of water zones;

Water restricting/management devices will be installed;

Domestic consumption to be limited to 6kl per household per month;

Business consumption will be reduced by 50% from the previous year’s monthly average consumption, except for car washes;

The construction industry, car washes and nurseries must use alternative sources of water;

A stage 3 drought tariff will be triggered; however, the council resolved not to implement the stage 3 tariff, but to remain on the current stage 2 drought tariff;

Health and correctional facilities to install their own tanks that a municipal tanker will fill;

Matika said water infrastructure in the area, especially in Knysna, had been under tremendous pressure.

“Our municipal teams are under immense strain due to numerous water emergencies.

“We increased the overtime allowance to 60 hours to accommodate the number of callouts.”

He said the municipality was implementing a water awareness campaign, using various communication channels, including radio, traditional media and online platforms.

Matika said the campaign’s goal was to remind residents and visitors to use water sparingly.

“We all need reminders. We have taken ample water availability for granted.

“Numerous studies show that it’s not just our water supplies that are dwindling; freshwater supplies worldwide are dwindling.

“We must change our water-use habits — it must become a lifestyle change.”

Matika said 20 5,000-litre tanks would be purchased and placed at strategic points within various wards.

“Due to prolonged dry conditions, the area’s water resources are under severe pressure, and your co-operation is crucial in the next few weeks,” Matika said.

“Provision will also be made for contingencies that may arise, such as fuel, fittings, the rental of water trucks, and other associated costs.

“Please remember, despite everything the municipality does, it is your buy-in and support that will have an impact.

“Every drop matters and we need your co-operation to prevent water restrictions from escalating further.

“Being water-smart and teaching your kids how to use this precious resource responsibly is one of the biggest gifts you can give this holiday season.”

