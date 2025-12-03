LISTEN | South Africans come first in public service, says department

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa cannot operate in isolation, says the department of public service and administration regarding the employment of foreigners in state institutions. Stock photo.

The department of public service and administration (DPSA) has acted to dispel public concern about the employment of foreigners in state institutions.

Briefing the media on Tuesday, acting deputy director-general Anusha Naidoo said foreigners make up only 0.44% of the public service workforce, and every appointment complies with the Public Service Act, the Public Service Regulations and South Africa’s immigration laws.

“Recruitment processes prioritise South African citizens and will always prioritise South African citizens,” Naidoo said, adding that foreigners are considered only when:

specialised expertise is needed to strengthen institutional capacity; or

verified skills shortages are confirmed by the departments of home affairs and employment & labour.

Naidoo said the DPSA’s stance is based on merit-based recruitment, which she described as essential to protect the professionalism and credibility of state institutions.

South Africa cannot operate in isolation, she added, pointing to the country’s international obligations and partnerships.

“As the public service, we are not an island. We have relationships with every country in the world. Various treaties and our own sovereignty mean we cannot simply exclude foreigners. But we assure you: our country will always prioritise our local talent.”

The briefing formed part of broader reforms the ministry says are aimed at strengthening integrity, accountability and ethical governance in the public service.

