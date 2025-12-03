Mike Abel’s journey from Gqeberha to global recognition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE: Former Gqeberha resident Mike Abel at the awards ceremony in Johannesburg where he received the Financial Mail AdFocus Lifetime Achiever Award

Advertising heavyweight Mike Abel recently bagged one of the industry’s greatest accolades — the Financial Mail Adfocus Lifetime Achiever Award.

The executive chair and founder of The Up&Up Group was presented with the award at a gala dinner in Johannesburg on Wednesday last week.

Two days later, the former Gqeberha resident received the inaugural AAA School of Advertising Alumnus Luminary Award.

After more than three decades shaping SA’s advertising landscape, Abel said the accolades left him profoundly moved.

“I feel enormous pride and immense gratitude because so many people go through life without ever stopping to recognise how they got where they are,” he said.

“For me, this [lifetime achiever] award is a moment to pause and appreciate the journey.

“It’s lovely to be recognised, but I also know you can’t win something like this alone.

“So yes, it’s for me personally, but it’s just as much for my team who helped me get here.”

In 2010, the former Grey High School pupil founded M&C Saatchi Abel, which became the fastest-growing agency in South African history, reaching R100m in gross profit within just three years.

In 2025, he led a landmark management buyout that transformed the multinational network into The Up&Up Group, Africa’s largest independent marketing, communications and strategic advisory group.

The group comprises M&C Saatchi Abel, Razor, Levergy, Connect, 2Stories, Black & White Consulting and Dalmatian.

Collectively, the companies employ more than 500 people and partner with leading brands across the continent.

Now based in Cape Town, the businessman has built a powerful reputation as a knowledgeable advertiser and a humanitarian.

“I’ve always been my own man, always trying to do what feels right for the business, for the people around me and for the environment we all share,” Abel said.

“I’ve stood out because I’m outspoken, and I take real pride in my honesty and vulnerability.

“Over the years, I’ve written prolifically, articles, commentary, and even a podcast, because I believe in sharing ideas openly. That authenticity has shaped every part of my career.”

Abel is also the co-creator of The Street Store, the world’s first rent-free pop-up clothing store for the homeless, now replicated globally.

“The pop-up clothing store for the homeless was my way of giving back while still allowing people to hold onto their dignity,” he said.

“Instead of rummaging through black bags, they can choose clothing in a space that feels like a real store.

“That sense of respect matters deeply to me.

“From advertising on taxi windows in the 1980s to receiving this award today, my whole journey has been about trying to make a meaningful difference.”

Bill Stephens, a long-time colleague and former employer of Abel, reflected on their lengthy professional relationship and Abel’s impact on the industry.

“I’ve known Mike for over 30 years,” Stephens said.

“I first employed him as an account director back in the 90s. I can confidently say that he has been the best appointment I have ever made.

“This award is hugely deserved. Mike is a great leader and a great marketer, and I have a huge amount of respect for him.

“I truly admire his passion for South Africa and its people.

“He’s always been passionate about the country and the youth in our country and helping the youth grow and prosper.”

M&C Saatchi Abel chief strategy officer Makosha Maja-Rasethaba, who has worked alongside Abel for 14 years, shared her perspective on his leadership and the impact he has had on the company and the advertising industry.

“Someone recently described Mike Abel as ‘the smiley guy’, and I couldn’t agree more,” she said.

“That simple phrase captures so much of what makes Mike an extraordinary leader in our company and in the world of advertising at large.

“To have grown alongside Mike, to have been mentored, coached and inspired by him has been one of the greatest privileges of my career.

“He has this incredible ability to lift others, to see potential where others might not, and to constantly encourage us to reach higher and dream bigger.

“This lifetime achievement award is timely and well deserved, but it is also a testament to a career built on kindness, vision and an unwavering belief in people.”

The Herald