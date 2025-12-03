NewsPREMIUM

Nedbank’s earnings growth in line with expectations

SA’s investment environment has improved due in part to progress on structural reform

Jacqueline Mackenzie

Jacqueline Mackenzie

Companies Reporter

Nedbank CFO Mike Davis. Picture: SUPPLIED
Nedbank CFO Mike Davis. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Nedbank Group’s financial performance reflects headline earnings growth in line with management expectations, it said on Wednesday.

For the 10 months ended October, headline earnings growth was driven by higher levels of net interest income (NII) and non-interest revenue (NIR), a lower impairment charge and an expense base that was well managed, the group said in a voluntary trading update.

Guidance provided in the update excludes the impact of the commercial settlement with Transnet — a one-off R600m expense in Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB), it said.

In November, Nedbank said it would pay Transnet R600m to avoid a protracted legal fight over allegations that the bank acted improperly in interest-rate swap deals concluded more than a decade ago.

The settlement was entered into by Nedbank without admitting liability.

Read more here.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

All you need to know about the Nkalakatha Festival in honour of Mandoza

2

Nedbank’s earnings growth in line with expectations

3

Push to reverse uneven medical skin care access

4

Gqeberha designer turns loss into legacy with new branding

5

Company steps in to clear trash alongside Gqeberha intersection