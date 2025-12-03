Nelson Mandela University honours 563 graduates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela University conferred 563 qualifications at Tuesday’s Summer Graduation, celebrating the successes and sacrifices of its students.

The graduation took place at the Madibaz Indoor Sport Centre and saw 395 undergraduate and 168 postgraduate qualifications awarded across a wide range of disciplines.

This season’s graduation featured inspiring journeys of determination, lifelong learning and service, ranging from a mayor completing a doctoral degree, to a graduate who simultaneously completed a PhD and a medical degree, to an octogenarian pharmacist receiving a master’s degree.

Mbhashe Local Municipality mayor Samkelo Janda, was awarded a doctorate in public administration and management.

Janda, who grew up in Ngqamakhwe and began his career as a teacher before entering local government, described the moment as “filled with pride and mixed emotions”.

“I wish my mother, Nosapho Janda, and the principal of my junior secondary school, Mr Delby Ntsikana Ntongana, who both got me to where I am today, were still alive to see me getting my PhD,” Janda said.

“I am also very grateful to my wife, Siziwe Manquma Janda, who is a teacher in Dutywa, to my daughter Sibulele Janda, and to my master’s and PhD supervisors for their advice and support.”

His doctoral research explored oversight and accountability in local municipalities, drawing on the principal-agent theory to understand the responsibilities of elected officials in strengthening governance.

Janda has two master’s degrees — one from the University of the Free State and another from the University of Pretoria.

Another standout performer is Arumadri Bako, who completed both an MBChB and a PhD in conflict management — a combination seldom achieved concurrently.

Originally from Uganda’s Madi-Okollo District, Bako’s academic path spans several countries and disciplines, driven by her commitment to human wellbeing.

“Medicine equips me to care for individuals, while conflict management helps me address systemic issues affecting communities, including those within security institutions,” she said.

Her doctoral study examined the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1,325 and women’s leadership in Ugandan security institutions, co-supervised by NMU’s Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast and North West University’s Prof Victor Ojakorotu.

The 2025 graduation also celebrated the remarkable perseverance of Richard Borain, 81, who finally completed the master’s degree in pharmacy he began more than 40 years ago.

Encouraged by his sons — all of whom pursued professional degrees — Borain returned to his unfinished master’s research decades after the university where he initially studied misplaced his thesis.

“Medicine is ever-evolving, so if you don’t keep your hand on things, you will quickly be out of the loop,” he said.

Guided by his supervisor, Prof Ilse Truter, Borain now plans to pursue a PhD.

