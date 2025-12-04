A list of areas facing supply crisis

Water woes have hit dozens of areas in Nelson Mandela Bay with intermittent or no water supply. These include:
Western suburbs supplied by Chelsea Reservoir:
- Baywest
- Rowallan Park
- Sherwood
- Lorraine
- Ben Kamma
- Beverley Grove
- Theesecomb/Lake Farm/Colleen Glen
- Hunters Retreat
- Kabega Park
- Morningside
- Linton Grange
- Framesby
- Malabar
- Sunridge Park
- Westering
- Cotswold
- Fernglen
- Barcelona
- High-lying areas of Helenvale and Gelvandale
Emerald Hill Reservoir Zone:
- Walmer Heights
- Greenshields Park
- Walmer (7th Avenue to 14th Avenue)
- Walmer Location
- Glenhurd
- Newton Park
- Schauderville
- Mangold Park
- Greenacres
- Perridgevale
- Adcockvale
- Parsons Hill
- Glendinningvale
- Mill Park
- Linkside
- Mount Croix
- St George’s
- Richmond Hill
- High-lying areas of Central
Lovemore Heights Reservoir Zones:
- Broadwood
- Miramar
- Mount Pleasant
- Providentia
- Pari Park
- Salisbury Park
- Lovemore Heights
- Sardinia Bay
- Old Seaview Road/Deer Park
Additional areas with intermittent or no supply:
- Khayamnandi
- Reservoir Hills
- Joe Slovo
KwaNobuhle supply area:
- Nkholi Avenue
- Ben Stungu Street
- Nginza Avenue
- Nhanhanha Avenue
Rosedale supply area:
- Rosedale
- Greenfield