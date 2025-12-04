News

A list of areas facing supply crisis

Ntsikelelo Qoyo

Politics Reporter

A  burst water pipe in KwaDwesi is attended to by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality
ONGOING BATTLE: A  file picture of a burst water pipe in KwaDwesi, Nelson Mandela Bay (FREDLIN ADRIAAN)

Water woes have hit dozens of areas in Nelson Mandela Bay with intermittent or no water supply. These include:

Western suburbs supplied by Chelsea Reservoir:

  • Baywest
  • Rowallan Park
  • Sherwood
  • Lorraine
  • Ben Kamma
  • Beverley Grove
  • Theesecomb/Lake Farm/Colleen Glen
  • Hunters Retreat
  • Kabega Park
  • Morningside
  • Linton Grange
  • Framesby
  • Malabar
  • Sunridge Park
  • Westering
  • Cotswold
  • Fernglen
  • Barcelona
  • High-lying areas of Helenvale and Gelvandale

Emerald Hill Reservoir Zone:

  • Walmer Heights
  • Greenshields Park
  • Walmer (7th Avenue to 14th Avenue)
  • Walmer Location
  • Glenhurd
  • Newton Park
  • Schauderville
  • Mangold Park
  • Greenacres
  • Perridgevale
  • Adcockvale
  • Parsons Hill
  • Glendinningvale
  • Mill Park
  • Linkside
  • Mount Croix
  • St George’s
  • Richmond Hill
  • High-lying areas of Central

Lovemore Heights Reservoir Zones:

  • Broadwood
  • Miramar
  • Mount Pleasant
  • Providentia
  • Pari Park
  • Salisbury Park
  • Lovemore Heights
  • Sardinia Bay
  • Old Seaview Road/Deer Park

Additional areas with intermittent or no supply:

  • Khayamnandi
  • Reservoir Hills
  • Joe Slovo

KwaNobuhle supply area:

  • Nkholi Avenue
  • Ben Stungu Street
  • Nginza Avenue
  • Nhanhanha Avenue

Rosedale supply area:

  • Rosedale
  • Greenfield

