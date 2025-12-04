A list of areas facing supply crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Opens in new window

Opens in new window

ONGOING BATTLE: A file picture of a burst water pipe in KwaDwesi, Nelson Mandela Bay

Water woes have hit dozens of areas in Nelson Mandela Bay with intermittent or no water supply. These include:

Western suburbs supplied by Chelsea Reservoir:

Baywest

Rowallan Park

Sherwood

Lorraine

Ben Kamma

Beverley Grove

Theesecomb/Lake Farm/Colleen Glen

Hunters Retreat

Kabega Park

Morningside

Linton Grange

Framesby

Malabar

Sunridge Park

Westering

Cotswold

Fernglen

Barcelona

High-lying areas of Helenvale and Gelvandale

Emerald Hill Reservoir Zone:

Walmer Heights

Greenshields Park

Walmer (7th Avenue to 14th Avenue)

Walmer Location

Glenhurd

Newton Park

Schauderville

Mangold Park

Greenacres

Perridgevale

Adcockvale

Parsons Hill

Glendinningvale

Mill Park

Linkside

Mount Croix

St George’s

Richmond Hill

High-lying areas of Central

Lovemore Heights Reservoir Zones:

Broadwood

Miramar

Mount Pleasant

Providentia

Pari Park

Salisbury Park

Lovemore Heights

Sardinia Bay

Old Seaview Road/Deer Park

Additional areas with intermittent or no supply:

Khayamnandi

Reservoir Hills

Joe Slovo

KwaNobuhle supply area:

Nkholi Avenue

Ben Stungu Street

Nginza Avenue

Nhanhanha Avenue

Rosedale supply area: