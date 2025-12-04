Former Sars head Oupa Magashula dies at 63

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Oupa Magashula, former commissioner of Sars, has passed away.

Magashula, 63, died on Wednesday after a long illness and an extended period of hospitalisation, said the family in a statement.

“He will be remembered for his humility, warmth, and unwavering commitment to SA and its people. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, colleague, and friend whose generosity of spirit touched countless lives,” they said.

According to Magashule’s family, he served SA with distinction in both the private and public sectors, including senior roles at Telkom and South African Breweries, and later as the commissioner of Sars, during a pivotal period in the young democracy.

Oupa Magashula will be remembered for his humility, warmth, and unwavering commitment to SA and its people. — Oupa Magashula's family

Following his public service, he continued contributing to national development through various business and leadership roles, Magashule’s family said.

Sowetan