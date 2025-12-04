‘Mama, I’m coming home’: last words of a patient failed by health system

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For a full year, Lucy Ramphele has barely slept. Each night the face of her son returns, a young man she believes was failed by the very health system meant to save him.

He would have turned 27 on December 1, a milestone she now marks not with celebration but with unbearable grief.

On Wednesday she sat quietly in a Pretoria auditorium as health ombud Prof Taole Mokoena released two investigation reports:

one into the death of Pitsi Eliphuz Ramphele at Pietersburg Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Polokwane, Limpopo;

the other over the death of 64-year-old physician Dr Edward Mabubula at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg.

Both deaths, Mokoena said, reveal deep systemic failures that continue to endanger patients across South Africa’s strained health system.

Lucy, who travelled from Turfloop to attend Wednesday’s briefing, said she felt a measure of relief that the failures that contributed to her son’s death had been acknowledged.

“It has not been easy. I was there during my son’s last days. I still remember his last words: ‘Mama, I am coming home on Friday.’ That Friday … he died, just days before his birthday,” she said.

Read more here.