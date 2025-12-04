Paterson High School drumming up several successes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BIG WINNERS: Paterson High School matric pupils Darrel Jansen, Luciaan Plaatjies and Gwiba Matanzima show off the prize-winning painted steel drums that earned each of them a R15,000 bursary

Paterson High School pupils have added another accolade to their haul as they close out their centenary celebrations in what has been a memorable milestone year for the Schauder-based institution.

Most recently the school was presented with R100,000 worth of prizes through a partnership with Axalta Plascon and the NMB (Schauder/Korsten cluster) Business Chamber.

The prize included three R15,000 bursaries awarded to a trio of matric pupils for their artistic ability that was showcased during a competition whereby scholars painted 100 steel drums to beautify the premises and other selected locations, simultaneously creating environmental awareness.

The winners were Darrel Jansen, Luciaan Plaatjies and Gwiba Matanzima who, in addition to winning the bursary, sponsored by Axalta, also received a R1,000 Greenacres gift voucher each.

Paterson High principal Rose de Doncker expressed her gratitude at the event, emphasising the importance of collaboration to improve circumstances.

“In September the school received 100 steel bins with the aim of beautifying them and allowing learners to showcase their artistic abilities,” she said.

“With more than 70 individually painted bins and 30 group bins, judging proved extremely difficult for the panel.

“And all of this is happening in our centenary year. We really had a great time this year celebrating the school’s 100th year of existence.”

Priscilla Weitz from Axalta said the project ran over two months, with the next phase being the placing of the newly painted bins in strategic places.

“It just goes to show that each learner could express their uniqueness,” Weitz said.

“The next step for Axalta is to place the bins in communities, schools, churches and businesses.

“They will not only tackle littering, but also attract people to the bins.

“It was very heartwarming to work with the school.”

De Doncker said the initiative was not only about the prizes, but also about the memories created while undertaking the project.

“Those memories will remind them to pick up litter as they go along,” she said.

“Through this initiative, lives have been changed.”

Cheran Moodley of Axalta Plascon said it was a privilege to collaborate with Paterson High on the unique drum bin project, marking the school’s centenary celebrations.

“The initiative brought together creativity, teamwork and youthful talent,” Moodley said.

“It will leave a lasting impression on all who were involved.

“For Axalta Plascon, it was deeply meaningful. It will brighten our journey as we ride to work everyday. When we pass the bins we will always remember the collaborative journey we had with the school.

“The happiness of the learners was undeniable and extraordinary.

“Their joy touched the heart of everyone present, making the project not only a celebration of 100 years, but also a testament to the power of working together between industry and education.”

