Plettenberg Bay bodybuilder secures bikini world title in Thailand

FITNESS FANATIC: Plettenberg Bay resident Elana Jacobs recently won the title of bikini world champ at the United World Sport & Fitness Federation 2025

While many have forgotten their fitness goals and are already trying to prepare for the “new year, new me” mantra, one Plettenberg Bay resident ensured she stuck to her schedule and the results exceeded expectations.

Elana Jacobs’s rigid routine recently earned her the title of bikini world champ at the United World Sport & Fitness Federation 2025.

The chiselled 26-year-old claimed the title at the weekend after beating competitors from eight countries at the event hosted in Pattaya, Thailand.

In addition to the bikini world champ title, she came second in the sports model division.

The cosmetologist and personal trainer said winning the competition had made all the sacrifices and hard work worth it.

“I also received my pro card and will now be competing in the professional league and doing pro shows,” Jacobs said.

​“Now that I have the title of bikini world champ and have reached pro status, I would like to motivate girls and women out there to believe in themselves.

“Make themselves a priority and commit to doing at least one thing for themselves that makes them happy and to empower them to have confidence, not to be afraid, and to commit to their inner happiness.”

The former Crossfit athlete’s bodybuilding journey started to escalate about five years ago and she now trains five times a week in the off-season and six times a week when she is preparing to compete.

​“I was introduced to bodybuilding by watching a contest when the gym that I worked for sponsored the event’s warm-up area, and we watched the show,” she said.

“I thought to myself that I wanted to do a show one day and added it to my bucket list.

​“[In 2020], the NPC Icandy classic was held and I won the fitness division. I qualified to go to the SA champs and also won that show.

“It was there when I knew this is the sport I should be doing.”

Jacobs said training had made her a stronger person, mentally and physically.

“I personally love the whole lifestyle of it, even though I go to sleep early and don’t party late with friends.

“It’s the way I prefer it and I am lucky to have family and friends who understand it and respect me for it.

“It’s important in life to do what makes you happy and the right friends will understand and support you.

​“Though there will be people who don’t understand and think you are weird, it’s not about them, and it’s important to stay true to yourself.

“You can’t please everyone, so don’t even try to. Don’t give up your dreams for someone or something if it’s not worth it.”

​A post of her accepting the award in Thailand was shared on a Plettenberg Bay social media page, where her achievement was widely celebrated by locals.

